App State Men’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule; Tickets on Sale Now

Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Highlighted by games against four 2018 NCAA Tournament teams, Appalachian State men’s basketball head coach Jim Fox announced Thursday the non-conference schedule for the 2018-19 season, presented by AutoStar Nissan.



The non-conference slate features five contests at the Holmes Convocation Center and eight games away from home.



“I am really excited about our schedule for the upcoming season,” said Fox. “We will put ourselves on a Broadway Stage with an ESPN event in Charleston, away games at Alabama, South Florida and in our nation’s capital against Georgetown. We will also begin a home-and-home series with East Carolina. We are trying to develop rivalries so our fans have the chance to see us in action on the road.”



Fans that purchase season tickets by Oct. 1 will receive an App State Basketball backpack (limit one per account).



Following an exhibition contest on Nov. 1 against Ferrum College, the Mountaineers will tip the 2018-19 campaign against Mars Hill on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. inside the Holmes Center.



App State will follow its season opener with a trip to NCAA Tournament qualifier Alabama on Nov. 11 in a non-bracketed game of the Charleston Classic. The Crimson Tide won 20 games in the 2017-18 season and defeated Virginia Tech in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Villanova.



The Black and Gold will take on Purdue in the first of three games at the Charleston Classic on Nov. 15. The contest with the Boilermakers, who have reached the Sweet 16 in two straight seasons, is set for a 5 p.m. tip at the TD Arena on the campus of College of Charleston and will be broadcast on ESPN2.



The Mountaineers will face either Wichita State or Davidson on Nov. 16 as part of the Charleston Classic at 4:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU. Wichita State has made seven consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament, while Davidson appeared in the NCAA Tournament last season after capturing the Atlantic 10 Tournament title. App State and Davidson met last season in Boone, with Appalachian posting a wire-to-wire 78-62 victory.



The Black and Gold will close out play at the Charleston Classic on Nov. 18 against an opponent and a time that has yet to be determined.



Following a break for Thanksgiving, the Mountaineers will host Winston-Salem State in Boone at 7 p.m. on Nov. 26. App State will then travel to East Carolina for a 7 p.m. road contest on Nov. 30. Appalachian State and East Carolina have met 62 previous times, with the last meeting coming in the 2012-13 season.



Appalachian will return to Boone for two straight games, hosting Howard on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m., followed by a contest against North Carolina Central at 2 p.m. on Dec. 8. North Carolina Central made an appearance in last season’s NCAA Tournament, after recording 19 wins and winning the MEAC Tournament.



The Black and Gold will then return to the road for two games, beginning with a Dec. 15 contest at South Florida. The Mountaineers recorded a dominant 84-61 win over the Bulls last season in Boone. App State will face Georgetown in Washington D.C. on Dec. 18. This will mark the second ever meeting between the two schools.



After hosting Milligan on Dec. 20, the Mountaineers will conclude the non-conference season with a road game at St. Louis on Dec. 30. The game marks the first ever meeting between the Mountaineers and Billikens.



“This schedule will no doubt challenge us day in and day out,” added Fox. “It will make us better as we prepare for the Sun Belt portion of our season.”



App State’s 2018-19 home slate features 14 total games, including nine contests versus Sun Belt foes.



Fox welcomes back 13 members from last season’s squad, led by two-time All-Sun Belt honoree Ronshad Shabazz . Justin Forrest , who ranked second on the team in scoring, and Isaac Johnson , the Mountaineers’ leading rebounder, also return.



Come and be part of the action for the 2018-19 season and experience basketball in the High Country. The 2018-19 basketball schedule can be found here.



Season Ticket Prices

Courtside – $200

End Zone – $200

Adult – $100

Senior – $85

Faculty/Staff – $85

Youth – $85



Single-Game Ticket Prices

Adult – $15

Youth – $10

