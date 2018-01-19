App State Men’s Basketball to Participate in Coaches vs. Cancer Week Jan. 22 – Jan. 28

Published Friday, January 19, 2018 at 10:07 am

BOONE– The Appalachian State University men’s basketball program will participate in events during Coaches vs. Cancer week, running from January 22 through January 28.

Monday, January 22, will mark the beginning of Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week, which is a nationwide event that unites coaches across the country to raise funds and awareness about the fight against cancer, and promotes the American Cancer Society as a source of inspiration and hope for those facing cancer.

The Mountaineer coaching staff will be wearing sneakers with special gold laces for both home contests on Thursday, January 25 against Little Rock and Saturday, January 27 versus Arkansas State in memory of 8-year old basketball fan Lacey Holsworth. In addition, specialty Coaches vs. Cancer ties will be created and sold online and through Vineyard Vines while supplies last.

All sales from the golden shoelaces will go towards cancer research, with 85 percent of proceeds going benefiting the Coaches vs. Cancer program and 15 percent benefiting Princess Lacey’s Legacy. Also, 30 percent of the proceeds from each tie sold will benefit the Coaches vs. Cancer program.

Also new in 2018 is an eBay online auction, featuring sneakers and ties signed by college coaches across the country, with all proceeds going towards cancer research. Items auctioned can be found at: ebay.com/rpp/coachesvscancer beginning Monday, January 22.

In addition, several coaches from across North Carolina are teaming up with local Subway® restaurants to launch a special Coaches vs. Cancer fundraising campaign that runs through February.

On Monday, January 22, Appalachian State head coach Jim Fox will serve as a sandwich artist from 12:15 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Subway located at 1542 Hwy. 421 S, Gateway Center, in an effort to raise awareness and support in the fight against cancer.

Fox is one of five coaches taking part in this event, joining Pat Kelsey (Winthrop), Houston Fancher (Charlotte), Bob McKillop (Davidson) and Tim Craft (Gardner-Webb).

Donations in any amount can be made at the checkout of participating Subway® restaurants from Jan. 15 through Feb. 28 with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the local Coaches vs. Cancer program, which is celebrating 25 years. For more information on Coaches vs. Cancer, visit cancer.org.

-Information provided by Appalachian State Athletics Strategic Communications Department-

