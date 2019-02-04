App State Loses Another Recently-Hired Football Assistant

Published Monday, February 4, 2019 at 10:51 am

By Tim Gardner

For the second time in sixteen days, Appalachian State has lost a newly hired assistant football coach to another job.

Ken Dorsey, who was the first outside assistant hire made by new Mountaineers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, has left Appalachian State to become quarterbacks coach with the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills.

The announcement was made Saturday by Appalachian State.

“I’m thankful for Ken’s hard work in his brief time at Appalachian State,” Drinkwitz said. “Like with our players, anytime you have the opportunity to further your career at the highest level of football, we always encourage that. We are dedicated the hiring the best and brightest coaches to mentor our young men. We wish Ken and his family the best in their future endeavors.”

Dorsey was hired by Drinkwitz on Dec. 23, 2018, and has spent the past five weeks recruiting and assisting with the Mountaineers’ offensive plans.

His departure comes four days before Wednesday’s National Signing Day for high school recruits.

Before serving one year on the administrative staff with the Florida International football program in 2018, Dorsey spent five years as quarterbacks coach of the Carolina Panthers from 2013-17. He played six NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns from 2003-08 and was a national championship winner and Heisman Trophy finalist with the University of Miami Hurricanes.

Dorsey has multiple connections with the Buffalo Bills.

Brandon Beane, Buffalo’s general manager, worked for the Panthers organization from 2008 to 2016 as the director of football operations (2008 to 2014) and assistant general manager (2015 and 2016). Additionally, the Bills are coached by former Carolina defensive coordinator Sean McDermott.

In January, Drinkwitz hired Junior Adams to be one of his offensive assistants. Adams spent 11 days with the Mountaineers program until accepting a job with the University of Washington on Jan. 17.

With Dorsey’s departure, Drinkwitz again has an opening to fill on his initial coaching staff. Currently, he has three offensive assistants, five defensive assistants and a special teams coordinator.

