App State-Georgia Southern Football Game Scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14 Postponed

App State’s football game at Georgia Southern, scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14, has been postponed. The two schools have rescheduled the game for Saturday, Dec. 12, in Statesboro, Ga. Game time and TV broadcast information will be announced later.

App State announced last week that it was postponing its Oct. 7 game against Louisiana due to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing. That game will be played on either Dec. 4 or 5 in Boone.

The Mountaineers have not held practice since before the Sept. 26 Campbell game. All active COVID-19 cases are recovering in isolation. Close contacts who have been identified through contact tracing are required to quarantine.

The Sun Belt Conference announced Monday that this year’s football championship game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 19. The matchup of East Division and West Division champions will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2, and a time for the game will be announced at a later date.