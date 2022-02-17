App State Football Season Tickets Now On Sale; Deadline is April 29

Season ticket renewals for one of the most anticipated home football seasons in App State history are now available for purchase.



Last season, the Mountaineers won 10 games, claimed a Sun Belt East division title and appeared in their FBS-record seventh consecutive bowl game in as many eligible seasons after making the transition from FCS. App State’s record among all FBS teams since its transition to the top level of college football trails only Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Georgia.



The 2022 season will kick off with a bang against North Carolina on Sept. 3, and Yosef Club members in good standing can renew their season tickets online starting today.

With home game excitement at an all-time high (see: record-breaking crowds) and the Sun Belt Conference rising to be one of the best in the country, App State will continue to pursue championships and compete for the opportunity to represent the Group of Five in a New Year’s Six bowl game. To ensure our ability to plan into the future, App State Athletics is introducing a three-year commitment for all season tickets beginning in 2022. Early feedback has been positive and should help our ability to sell out the UNC game and ensure our most loyal fans are in attendance.

Donation requirements for most seating sections will not change in 2022, but all season-ticket seating sections will require a Yosef Club donation. Beginning in 2023, Kidd Brewer Stadium bowl seating will change to a per-seat model for donations. Visit the Mountaineers Athletic Fund’s new webpage for detailed information on 2022 Renewals and Beyond.

The 2022 season ticket renewal and parking request deadline is April 29. (Any seats not renewed will be released on May 20.)Parking allocation will begin June 1, allocated by membership level and then rank within that level. When you renew your 2022 football season tickets, please specify your top 2-3 lot requests corresponding with your membership level. Minimum donations for parking lot access are being adjusted for the 2022 season and beyond (click here for more details and the parking map). Parking requests made after April 29 are not guaranteed.

New 2022 football season tickets may be purchased online at this time, and assignment of those seats will be mid-summer. All regular bowl season ticket purchasers will be emailed a mobile ticket to the email address on your account this summer, not at the time of purchase. Premium seats will receive their season ticket packet via UPS late summer.



2022 Schedule



Under the direction of App State alum and third-year head coach Shawn Clark, the Mountaineers will play an exciting slate of home games in 2022, beginning with the first ever home game against the Tar Heels on Sept. 3. The nonconference slate also includes a visit from The Citadel on Oct. 1.

A revamped Sun Belt schedule will be announced on or near March 1. The league announced the future additions of James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss last fall. JMU will officially begin competing in the league this fall, while the others will begin no later than fall 2023.



Tickets for App State’s road games will be made available for purchase to season ticket holders first, when and if they become available.



Ticket Prices



Season tickets for the 2022 slate at Kidd Brewer Stadium cost $250 for anyone 3 years and older and $225 for current App State faculty/staff (limit of 2). Season tickets are $400 in the Gold section and the East VIP section. Three-year commitments are required to lock in the current pricing. A payment plan is available for season tickets (payments can be made February-May 2022).



A Yosef Club contribution will be required for all season ticket sections, now including sections 108, 114, 217 and 218. Donation levels for all other sections remain the same as they were in 2021. For more details, visit the MAF’s Renewals and Beyond webpage.



Premium Seating Tickets

There are no changes to premium seating pricing from last year unless otherwise previously indicated. Contact a member of the Mountaineers Athletic Fund staff at 828-262-3108 or [email protected] for more information.



How to Purchase



Current season ticket holders can renew season tickets online.



Email any questions to [email protected] or call 828-262-7733 (the Athletic Ticket Office number has changed due to communication upgrades).



Those interested in joining the Yosef Club can do so online here or by phone at 828-262-3108.

2022 APP STATE FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS



Season Ticket Type (3-year commitment required) Ticket Cost Adult $250 Current App State Faculty/Staff limit 2 $225 Senior Citizen $250 Youth ages 3-12 $250 Gold

Available to Yosef Club members at Golden Mountaineer level ($1,500 annual donation) $400 East VIP

Available to Yosef Club members at Chancellor’s level ($1,000 annual donation) $400



Includes all applicable taxes

Does not include $15 processing/handling fee (per transaction)

Payment plan is available for season tickets (payments can be made February-May 2022)

