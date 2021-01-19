App State Football Season Ticket Renewals Begin Tuesday, Jan. 19 with Six Home Games Planned

Published Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 2:28 pm

App State football season ticket holders can renew their season tickets for the 2021 season beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The Mountaineers enter the 2021 campaign with the nation’s longest active streak of bowl wins – six consecutive years – and with the fifth-best record among all FBS teams over the last six seasons (behind only Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma). Among FBS teams in North Carolina, App State has had the most wins every year since 2015.

Beginning at 2 p.m. ET Tuesday, Yosef Club members in good standing can renew their season tickets online when they receive their activation email from Paciolan, App State’s new and improved ticketing platform. You will retain the same account number when you activate your account.

The 2021 season ticket renewal and parking request deadline is April 30. Parking allocation will begin June 1, allocated by membership level and then rank within that level. When you renew your 2021 football season tickets, please specify your top 2-3 lot requests corresponding with your membership level. Please refer to the football parking map HERE. The Justice Lot will be unavailable due to construction until the 2022 season. Parking requests made after April 30 are not guaranteed.

Hard-copy 2021 season ticket renewal forms will be mailed to 2020 season ticket holders in the coming weeks.

2021 football season tickets will go on sale to the general public at a later date.

At this time, tickets are being sold with the expectation that Kidd Brewer Stadium will operate at full capacity next fall. App State Athletics will communicate if adjustments become necessary.

2021 Schedule

Under the direction of App State alum Shawn Clark, the Mountaineers will play an exciting slate of home games next fall, including nonconference matchups with Elon (Sept. 18) and Marshall (Sept. 25) and to-be-announced Sun Belt home dates against Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, South Alabama and ULM.

The highly anticipated college football opener against East Carolina (Thursday, Sept. 2 at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium) is not part of the home season ticket package, but Yosef Club members in good standing can make a deposit to reserve their tickets for that game (after activating their Paciolan account).



Tickets for App State’s road games will be made available for purchase to season ticket holders first, when and if they become available. The Mountaineers travel to Miami to play the ACC’s Hurricanes on Sept. 11. Conference road games will include Georgia State, Troy, Arkansas State and Louisiana.



Ticket Prices

Season tickets for the 2021 slate at Kidd Brewer Stadium cost $215 for adults and $180 for current App State faculty/staff, senior citizens (ages 60+ — two per account) and youth (ages 3-12). Season tickets cost $385 in the Gold section and $330 in the East VIP section. A payment plan is available for season tickets (payments can be made January-May 2021).



Yosef Club contribution requirements based on seat location for 2021 remain unchanged from the 2020 season.

How to Purchase



Beginning at 2 p.m. ET Tuesday, current season ticket holders will need to refer to their activation email from Paciolan to activate their account (you will retain your same account number). You can then renew your season tickets online.

Season ticket renewals are being accepted online only at this time. Email any questions to [email protected].

Football season tickets will go on sale to the general public at a later date.

Those interested in joining the Yosef Club can do so online here or by phone at 828-262-2038.

2021 APP STATE FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

Season Ticket Type Ticket Cost Regular Adult $215 Current App State Faculty/Staff limit 2 $180 Senior Citizen ages 60+ – limit 2 per account $180 Youth ages 3-12 $180 Gold Available to Yosef Club members at Golden Mountaineer level ($1,500 annual donation) $385 East VIP Available to Yosef Club members at Chancellor’s level ($1,000 annual donation) $330

Includes all applicable taxes

Does not include $15 processing/handling fee (per transaction)

Payment plan is available for season tickets (payments can be made January-May 2021)

