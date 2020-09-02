App State Football Schedule This Year Includes Five National TV Appearances

Published Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 9:42 am

The national spotlight will shine brightly on Boone and App State this season.



ESPN on Tuesday announced that, in addition to App State’s season-opening home game against Charlotte airing on ESPN2 at noon, the Mountaineers will have three midweek Sun Belt Conference games that are shown on the primary ESPN channel with 7:30 p.m. kickoff times. That means five of App State’s first six games in 2020 will be on national television.



The trio of ESPN conference games includes Wednesday matchups against Louisiana in Boone on Oct. 7 and at Georgia Southern on Oct. 14. The home game previously scheduled for Oct. 24 against Arkansas State is now scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22, on ESPN.



Those updates were announced at the same time that the App State-Charlotte opener on Sept. 12 was assigned its noon kickoff time for ESPN2. The following week, a Sept. 19 visit to Marshall has been assigned to CBS Sports Network.



Television designations for the home games against Campbell (Sept. 26), Georgia State (Nov. 14) and Troy (Nov. 28) are expected to be announced in the normal 12-day window. The existing kickoff times for those games are subject to change.

App State will begin its fall sport seasons without fans at home events through at least the end of September, a time period that includes the Charlotte and Campbell games.App State set a program record with seven national television appearances during its 13-1 season in 2019, when the Mountaineers finished at No. 18 in the Amway Coaches Poll and No. 19 in the AP Top 25. Its last regular-season appearance on the primary ESPN channel was the 2017 opener at Georgia.



The 2020 opener will be App State’s first regular-season, weekend home game to be televised on one of the three linear ESPN channels since Miami’s visit to Boone in 2016. Before that, the Mountaineers’ last regular-season, Saturday home game on one of the three linear ESPN channels was a 79-35 win against Western Carolina in 2007.

