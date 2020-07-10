App State Football Players Going Through Voluntary Conditioning Workouts; Mandatory Workouts Begin on Monday

Published Friday, July 10, 2020 at 5:13 pm

By Nathan Ham

College football is facing an uncertain future for this fall, but most teams are still working out and preparing as if there will be a season. Appalachian State is one of those teams.

Head coach Shawn Clark spoke with multiple media outlets on Thursday, highlighting what the Mountaineers are doing in preparation for the season.

So far, players have been participating in voluntary workouts without interaction from coaches. Monday, July 13, marks the beginning of mandatory workouts where players can interact with coaches for eight hours a week with six of those in the weight room and two hours of film study.

Things ratchet up on July 27 when the 20-hour rule comes into play, meaning on-field walkthroughs and individual position meetings with members of the coaching staff. Right now, athletes are only able to meet in groups of 10.

Currently, all workouts through the end of July will be taking place at the indoor practice facility. The new field turf installation at Kidd Brewer Stadium is expected to be finished by July 31.

As to when the season will actually start, that is still yet to be determined. The Big 10 Conference has already decided to play only conference games this season, already knocking one Mountaineer game of the schedule for sure, and possibly a second one as the ACC is considering doing the same thing. The ACC has not made an official announcement yet. App State was scheduled to travel to Madison to play the Wisconsin Badgers and was also slated to go to Wake Forest to take on the Demon Deacons.

If the season kicks off as scheduled, the Mountaineers will face Morgan State at home on September 5 with a 3:30 kickoff. If the Wake Forest game, scheduled for September 11, does get canceled, App will go 21 days in between its first two games, barring a late change to the schedule.