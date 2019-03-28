App State Football Moves Closer to ‘Mountaineer Day’ on Saturday March 30

Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 12:02 pm

With remnants of the recently demolished Owens Field House in the background, Appalachian State Football continues its building project under the direction of first-year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz .



Three days before Saturday’s “Mountaineer Day” football scrimmage, App State conducted another practice in sunny Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Mountaineers are moving toward the end of their spring practice schedule, with returners and newcomers among both the players and coaching staff working together in preparation for the 2019 season.



“The chemistry and the camaraderie of the staff has been really good,” Drinkwitz said. “You have new ideas, and we talk all the time about preference versus performance. Everybody’s got preferences, but what’s the best performance for our players and for our coaches and what’s going to give us our edge.”



In the rear-view mirror is a 2018 season in which App State went 11-2, won a third straight Sun Belt Conference Championship and improved the program’s FBS bowl record to 4-0 with the nation’s third-youngest roster.



With six early enrollees joining the mix, the Mountaineers are five months away from their Aug. 31 home opener against East Tennessee State. At this point in the spring, Drinkwitz said there’s a focus on player development and situational teaching.



“We’re going to put in some situational stuff — situational awareness, two-point plays, two-minute drives, being backed up, end-of-game plays just so we can get it on tape and coach off of it,” Drinkwitz said. “Every day, we have to keep getting better. We have to keep working to get better.”



On Saturday — an action-packed day that includes home baseball at 1 p.m., softball at 2 p.m. and women’s basketball at 7 p.m. — “Mountaineer Day” will begin with a 10 a.m. football scrimmage that’s open to the public.



With heavy construction in and around Kidd Brewer Stadium, fans are encouraged to park at the Rivers Street Parking Deck or Peacock Lot. The Shelco East Gate will open at 9:15 a.m. West gates, clubs and suites will not be available for the scrimmage.



Limited cash-only concessions will be available on the east side of the stadium, as well as restrooms.



Fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet with the football team at the conclusion of the approximately two-hour-long scrimmage.



