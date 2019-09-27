App State Football Coaches to Raise Awareness for Muscular Dystrophy During Saturday’s Game

Published Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1:56 pm

By Colby Gable

This Saturday versus Coastal Carolina University, Appalachian State football coaches will be wearing patches supporting Coach to Cure MD, a foundation partnered with the AFCA and PPMD (Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy) dedicated to raising awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Since 1994, PPMD has been dedicated to helping those victimized by MD and invested in a variety of therapeutic possibilities for Duchenne, a genetic disorder that involves progressive muscle degeneration and weakness caused by a lack of dystrophin protein in the body. In 2008, the AFCA (American Football Coaches Association) adopted the Coach to Cure MD as one of their primary charity efforts.

The PPMD’s impact has been substantial over the last two decades as they have grown to become the largest national charity devoted to Duchenne MD. “We take a cutting-edge approach to accelerate finding treatments that will end Duchenne for every single person impacted by the disease. PPMD has invested more than $50 million into Duchenne research. Our contributions over the years have led to advancements inspiring an additional $500 million investment in research from the federal government.”

PPMD’s lead in the fight against Duchenne dystrophy has led to over 40 pharmaceutical companies newly involved in working against the disease, resulting in investments of approximately $8 billion according to numbers from their website. They go on to talk about the impact of their advocacy work saying, “Our efforts are focused on advancing the research that will lead to treatments and, ultimately, an end to Duchenne. We provide advocates with the tools and information they need to advance legislation and regulatory efforts that will impact their lives and ensure Duchenne is a priority across all government agencies. Perhaps no other rare disease health organization has come so far and so fast in the realm of Congressional advocacy than PPMD.”

To donate during Saturday’s game, text “CURE” to 501501 to make a $25 donation in honor of Appalachian’s team, or visit their website at https://www.parentprojectmd.org/get-involved/

