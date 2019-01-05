App State Football Assistant Nic Cardwell Leaves Staff

Published Friday, January 4, 2019 at 9:57 pm

By Tim Gardner

Via Twitter, Appalachian State tight ends coach Nic Cardwell announced he will not be on new head coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s staff.

It is not clear if Drinkwitz did not retain Cardwell for his staff or if Cardwell chose not to remain on it.

Cardwell commented: “As life transitions happen so often in college football, we (I) too will be transitioning,” Cardwell wrote. “I would like to thank AppNation for their constant support while I was a player (here) and most recently as a coach.

“Appalachian State is an incredible place with incredible people. This community and these players have become an extension of my family.”

Cardwell played at Appalachian State from 2004 to 2007, appearing in 56 games as a tight end for a program that won three straight I-AA national championships (2005 to 2007). A former walk-on, he graduated in 2008 and worked with Appalachian State’s tight ends the following season. Cardwell returned to Appalachian State in 2011, where he remained through 2014 while serving in various roles: first, as an assistant strength and conditioning coach (2011), then as tight ends coach again (in 2012) before becoming a graduate assistant for the next two years.

He next coached at North Greenville University in Tigerville, South Carolina in 2015 and 2016, directing its offensive line. Cardwell returned to Appalachian State for a third coaching tenure there in 2017 as an offensive quality control assistant. He became tight ends coach for the Mountaineers again in 2018, a season in which they finished 11-2.

Cardwell tutored freshman Henry Pearson, who caught 14 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns during 2018, as well as junior Collin Reed, who hauled in 12 catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

