App State Fan Shots Home Opener 2018

Published Monday, September 24, 2018 at 9:44 am

Photos by Debbie Carter

A crowd of just over 21,000 fans were in attendance on Saturday to see Appalachian State thump in-state foe Gardner-Webb, 72-7.

This was App State’s largest margin of victory since defeating Campbell 66-0 in 2014. Prior to that, you really have to dig deep in the history books all the way back to 1936 when the Mountaineers set a school record in a 115-0 win over Piedmont. The 72 points scored was the third most in history behind the 115 in the 1936 game and a 79-35 win over Western Carolina in 2007.

Fans in attendance also got to see another record tied. Steven Jones blocked two punts on Saturday, tying an App State record for the most in a single game. Chuck Hill blocked two punts in a game against Liberty and again in a game against Western Carolina in 1987 and Dino Hackett blocked two punts in a game against East Tennessee State University in 1985, a game where he also had 27 tackles.

Here are some fan photos of the App State faithful enjoying a beautiful Saturday of football.

Comments

comments