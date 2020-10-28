App State Faces UL-Monroe in the 1,000th Game in Mountaineer Football History

Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:47 pm

By Nathan Ham

This Saturday’s road game at Louisiana-Monroe will mark a special moment in Appalachian State football history. This will be the 1,000th game played in the 91-year history of the program.

App State enters the game on Halloween with a 3-1 record overall and a 1-0 record in the Sun Belt Conference. The ULM Warhawks are still seeking its first win of the season, currently sitting at 0-6 overall and 0-3 in the Sun Belt. This will be the sixth meeting between the two schools. Appalachian is 4-1 against the Warhawks, including a 52-7 dominating win last year in Boone. However, the last time Appalachian made the trip to Monroe, the Warhawks held on for a 52-45 win on November 4, 2017.

Heading into this week’s 1,000th game, App State’s program record is 632-339-28. App State’s first game was on September 29, 1928, against Mountain City, a 26-0 loss on the road. A few other historical games of memory include a 7-6 win at Catawba on October 24, 1931. This was the 34th game in program history and clinched the first conference championship for Appalachian. On September 15, 1962, the Mountaineers officially opened Conrad Stadium with a 7-6 loss to Emory & Henry. Two weeks later, App State got its first win in the stadium, a 27-12 win over Elon. The Mountaineers played its first Southern Conference game on September 16, 1972, a 28-21 loss to The Citadel. Jerry Moore made his App State coaching debut in the 604th game in program history, a 43-7 win over Gardner-Webb on September 2, 1989. 300 games later came Coach Moore’s final win on November 10, 2012. The 33-28 win over Furman clinched the final SoCon title as the Mountaineers then began their transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

Kickoff from Malone Stadium will be at 4 p.m. and will be televised live on ESPNU. Bill Roth will handle the play-by-play duties while Dustin Fox will serve as the analyst for the game. After this game, App State will have six regular-season games remaining, all Sun Belt Conference matchups.