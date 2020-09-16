App State Athletics Participating in Voter Registration Drive

App State Athletics, in support of one of the pillars of the Sun Belt Conference’s BE THE CHANGE racial equity initiative, is assisting student-athletes and the campus community with the resources to register to vote.

Dashboards have been created to help student-athletes, coaches, administrators and entire campuses register to vote. When visiting the dashboard, you can register to vote, register for an absentee ballot and check your voter registration status. A voter registration competition among SBC members runs through Monday, Oct. 26.

Through the Mountaineers RISE student-athlete development program, App State is also offering a Voter Registration and Education Program for its student-athletes tonight via Zoom. Matthew Snyder, Director of the Watauga County Board of Elections, will be on hand to provide the students with nonpartisan education on the voting process and its importance. There will also be time allotted at the end to help student-athletes register to vote.

The Sun Belt Conference has made the Nov. 3 Election Day a required day off from athletics activity for all league members to encourage participating in the voting process.

Several Mountaineer teams have already taken the necessary steps to vote with 100 percent of student-athletes registered to vote ahead of the upcoming general election.