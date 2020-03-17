App State Athletics COVID-19 Updates: Pro Day on March 27 Canceled, Mountaineer Spring Tour Postponed

Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:36 am

On March 16, the Sun Belt Conference announced that the league is canceling all organized athletics-related activities, including regular-season competitions, conference championships and practices, through the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.



This decision was made in consultation with the league’s Presidents, Chancellors and Directors of Athletics to address growing concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).



With all athletics events and practices canceled through the end of the 2019-20 academic year, App State is postponing the 2020 Mountaineer Spring Tour until further notice. The open football practice scheduled for March 21 and Pro Day scheduled for March 27 have been canceled. Stay tuned for updates on other events that are scheduled for later in the spring and summer.



“These are uncharted waters for us in college athletics and in our society, for which there is no playbook. Our hearts go out to all that are being affected by this pandemic,” said Director of Athletics Doug Gillin . “Our priority is always the health and well-being of our student-athletes, so we are following the guidance of state and local health officials, university leadership and the Sun Belt Conference in all of our decision-making. We will continue working every day to take care of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, to make sure our student-athletes have the resources to be successful academically. We encourage everyone to stay safe, take precautions and follow the recommendations of health professionals. We will continue to proactively communicate with the App Family and look forward to when we can all be together cheering on the Mountaineers again.”



The App State Athletics ticket office hours moving forward will be 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday-Friday, by phone at 828-262-2079. Ticket office personnel can be reached outside of those hours at [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected]. Additional information about tickets is available at www.appstatesports.com/tickets.



The Yosef Club will remain operational from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, and can be reached by phone at 828-262-3108 or by email at [email protected].



Previous updates:



On March 12, the Sun Belt Conference announced that regular-season competitions and conference championships in all sports were suspended indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



Also on March 12, the NCAA canceled all remaining 2020 winter and spring NCAA championships. A school-record six App State wrestlers had been invited to the NCAA Wrestling Championships that was scheduled to be held next week in Minneapolis, Minn.



On March 11, Appalachian State University officials extended spring break until March 23, at which time the university will transition from in-person instruction to alternative course delivery methods. For the latest App State updates and information related to the coronavirus, visit https://www.appstate.edu/go/coronavirus/.

