App State Announces Remaining Home Football Game Times

Appalachian State has set game times for its entire 2018 home football schedule at Kidd Brewer Stadium.



The Mountaineers, who open the season Saturday with a road game at No. 9 Penn State, are scheduled to have 3:30 p.m. starts for their first four home games in Boone and 2:30 p.m. starts for their two home games in November.



The games set for 3:30 p.m. are home matchups against Southern Miss on Sept. 15 (Hall of Fame Weekend), Gardner-Webb on Sept. 22 (Heroes Day), South Alabama on Sept. 29 (Homecoming) and Louisiana on Oct. 20 (Family Weekend).



The games at 2:30 p.m. are home matchups against Georgia State on Nov. 17 (Black Saturday) and Troy on Nov. 24 (Senior Day).



Scheduled game times can be subject to change. The Sept. 15 home opener will be available on ESPN+, and the broadcast outlets for the other five home games will be determined, as is the standard, 12 days in advance.



Season tickets and single-game tickets are available to purchase online, by phone at 828-262-2079 or in person at the App State athletics ticket office located in the Holmes Center.

