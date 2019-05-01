App State Announces Football Home Game Times, Troy Date Change

Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 3:44 pm

Appalachian State has set game times for its 2019 home football schedule at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Also of note, the road game at Troy has been moved from its originally scheduled date of Nov. 30 to Friday, Nov. 29 (6 p.m. ET/5 CT).



After winning three straight Sun Belt Championships and four consecutive bowl games, the Mountaineers will get the 2019 season started at home against East Tennessee State at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. Each of the team’s first four home games will kick off at 3:30 p.m., while the Georgia Southern game on Halloween will be a nationally televised (ESPNU) Thursday game with a kickoff time that will be announced at a later date, and the Texas State game on Nov. 23 will kick off at 2:30 p.m.



Scheduled game times can be subject to change. Broadcast outlets for the first two home games will be determined shortly before the season. The others will be determined, as is the standard, 12 days in advance.



Season tickets are available to purchase online, by phone at 828-262-2079 or in person at the App State athletics ticket office located in the Holmes Center. Today, April 30, is the last day for 2018 ticket holders to renew their season tickets for 2019 to ensure the same seat allocation.



2019 App State Football Schedule

Sat., Aug. 31 vs. East Tennessee State (Hall of Fame / Jerry Moore 30th anniversary celebration), 3:30 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 7 vs. Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 21 at North Carolina, TBA

Sat., Sept. 28 vs. Coastal Carolina* (Family Weekend), 3:30 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 9 at Louisiana*, TBA [ESPN2]

Sat., Oct. 19 vs. ULM* (Homecoming), 3:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 26 at South Alabama*, TBA

Thurs., Oct. 31 vs. Georgia Southern*, TBA [ESPNU]

Sat., Nov. 9 at South Carolina, TBA

Sat., Nov. 16 at Georgia State*, TBA

Sat., Nov. 23 vs. Texas State* (Senior Day), 2:30 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 29 at Troy*, 6 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 7 – Sun Belt Championship Game



*Sun Belt game

Home game in bold

All times Eastern

