App State Announces 2018 Athletics Hall of Fame Class

By Tim Gardner

Appalachian State University Athletics and the Former Athletes Association have announced the 2018 Hall of Fame class.

In alphabetical order, Mark Fee (wrestling, 1999-2003), Anna Freeman Healy (women’s basketball, 2009-13), Wes Hobson (baseball, 2007-10), Corey Lynch (football, 2003-07) and Marques Murrell (football, 2003-06) are the 2018 inductees.

This is the 44th class in the history of the Appalachian State Athletics Hall of Fame. The group will be inducted in a ceremony on Saturday, September 15, ahead of the Mountaineers’ home football game against Southern Miss. For tickets and reservations to the Hall of Fame ceremony, contact Virginia Falck at falckv@appstate.edu or by calling 828-262-3109.

2018 APPALACHIAN STATE ATHLETICS HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

MARK FEE (Wrestling — 1999-2003)

Two-time All-American (2002, 2003) and three-time NCAA qualifier … Three-time Southern Conference champion (2001, 2002, 2003), SoCon Wrestler of the Year in 2003 and SoCon Tournament Most Outstanding Wrestler in 2002 … Ranks in the top five on App State’s career wins list with two seasons of at least 30 wins, including a 36-6 mark as a senior and a 30-10 record as a junior … Fifth place nationally at 165 pounds in 2002 and seventh place nationally at 174 pounds in 2003 … During 2002 run to All-America status, started the NCAA tournament with a 3-0 record that included wins against the fourth and fifth seeds … All-conference selection in 2002 and 2003 (based on regular season) … App State’s Most Valuable Wrestler in 2002 and 2003 … Had a 24-1 record in dual meets over his final three seasons … The native of Coral Springs, Fla., attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School before enrolling at App State.

ANNA FREEMAN HEALY (Women’s basketball — 2009-13)

Ranks second in program history in career points (1,858) and career rebounds (1,008) as well as first in career steals (383, first in SoCon history) and career blocks (265, or 70 more than second place) … Was on the two winningest teams in program history: 2010-11 (25-7) and 2011-12 (27-7) … The only player in school history to rank in the top five in points, rebounds, steals, assists, field goals and blocked shots … Part of the winningest senior class in program history, as she started all 132 games while App State went 95-37 during her four years … Named the SoCon Player of the Year and was the leading scorer on the 27-win team in 2011-12 with averages of 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 steals, 3.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 85.6-percent accuracy from the line … Named first-team or second-team All-SoCon in all four of her seasons and was also the SoCon Defensive Player of the Year in 2010-11 … The native of Thomasville, N.C., attended East Davidson High School before enrolling at App State.

WES HOBSON (Baseball — 2007-2010)

App State’s career leader in hits (318), runs (223), doubles (78) and total bases (504) … Third-team All-American as a second baseman in 2010, when he batted .404 with 95 hits (second in App State single-season history), 69 runs scored (App State single-season record), 11 homers, 54 RBIs, 22 doubles, 33 walks, 17 steals (in 19 attempts) and a .655 slugging percentage … All-Southern Conference selection in 2009 and 2010 … Second in App State history with 194 RBIs and fourth with 30 home runs … In addition to his single-season record of 69 runs, also is tied for third in school history with 67 a year earlier … On App State’s single-season doubles list, Hobson ranks tied for second (23 in 2009), tied for fourth (22 in 2010) and tied for sixth (21 in 2008) … Also in App State’s top 10 with nine career triples … Finished his career with 186 consecutive starts at second base … The native of Winston-Salem, N.C., attended North Forsyth High School before enrolling at App State.

COREY LYNCH (Football — 2003-07)

A safety, was a three-time first-team All-American, earning that recognition as App State won three straight national championships in 2005, 2006 and 2007 … Blocked the game-ending field goal and ran 62 yards with the ball as App State opened the 2007 season by winning 34-32 at No. 5 Michigan in one of the biggest upsets in sports history … Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year and runner-up for the Buck Buchanan Award (Division I-AA National Defensive Player of the Year) in 2007 … Three-time first-team All-SoCon selection … Set an FCS record with 52 passes defended in his career … Also finished his App State career with 358 tackles (top 10 in school history) and 24 interceptions (No. 2 at App State, No. 1 in SoCon history). Had six interceptions in three different seasons and three blocked kicks in two different seasons … Played six NFL seasons with five teams (Cincinnati, Tampa Bay, San Diego, Indianapolis, Tennessee) after being picked in the sixth round of the 2008 draft by the Bengals … The native of Cape Coral, Fla., attended Evangelical Christian School before enrolling at App State.

MARQUES MURRELL (Football — 2003-06)

Two-time first-team All-American as he helped App State win back-to-back national championships in 2005 and 2006 … Two-time finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award as the Division I-AA National Defensive Player of the Year in 2005 and 2006 (third place) … 2006-07 Southern Conference Male Athlete of the Year and 2006 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year … In the 2005 national title game against Northern Iowa, recorded a sack and forced a fumble that was returned by Jason Hunter for a 15-yard, go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of a 21-16 victory … Holds the school record with 18 career forced fumbles (five more than second place) … Ranks second in school history with 36 sacks and 59 tackles for loss … With 13 sacks apiece in 2005 and 2006, is tied for the best single season in school history … Three-time first-team All-Southern Conference selection … Played four NFL seasons with the New York Jets and New England Patriots after being signed by the Philadelphia Eagles … The native of Fayetteville, N.C., attended Jack Britt High School before enrolling at App State.

