App State Adds Sept. 26 Home Game vs. Campbell

Published Friday, August 14, 2020 at 9:04 am

App State added a Sept. 26 home game against Campbell to its 2020 football schedule on Thursday.



After previously losing all four of their originally scheduled 2020 nonconference opponents – Morgan State, Wisconsin, Wake Forest and Massachusetts – the Mountaineers added a Sept. 12 home game against Charlotte on Wednesday before scheduling the Campbell addition. Per the Sun Belt Conference’s Aug. 4 decision to allow each league school to play up to four nonconference games in addition to the eight-game league slate, App State can still add up to two more games to its fall schedule.



“We are pleased to add another home game against an in-state school to the 2020 schedule,” App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. “We continue to follow guidance from health officials, university leadership and the Sun Belt Conference to provide the safest environment for the return of sports on our campus. We hope to safely welcome App State students, season ticket holders and visiting teams to Kidd Brewer Stadium this fall, following the latest public health protocols.”



Campbell is a member of the Big South Conference, which participates at the FCS level. The Big South announced Wednesday that it is delaying its fall sport seasons (with the intent of playing in the spring), but its institutions may play up to four nonconference football games in the fall.



App State and Campbell have played twice before, both in Boone. The Mountaineers won 20-6 in 1931 and 66-0 in 2014.