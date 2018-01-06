App State Adds Gasparato as Assistant Coach to Replace Co-Defensive Coordinator Scot Sloan

Published Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 10:27 am

BOONE — Greg Gasparato has rejoined the Appalachian State University football program’s coaching staff as a defensive assistant, head coach Scott Satterfield announced Thursday.



Gasparato, 31, worked as a defensive graduate assistant at Appalachian State from 2013-14 and spent the last three seasons as the inside linebackers coach at FCS power Wofford College. He also coordinated its special teams units.



“We are excited to welcome Greg back to App State,” Satterfield said. “Greg is a man of high character with a great family. He’s an extremely bright, young coach who will come in and fit perfectly with what we’re trying to do on defense.”



The Terriers won the Southern Conference, reached the FCS quarterfinals and finished 10-3 during a 2017 season in which they ranked 26th nationally in total defense. They were fifth in total defense,11th in rushing defense and 22nd in passing defense during the 2016 season.



Gasparato fills a staff opening that was created by the departure of secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator Scot Sloan.



“My wife and I had a great experience our first time in Boone, and we are beyond thrilled for the opportunity to return to such a special place,” Gasparato said. “I’m honored to join this staff and ready to get to work on the 2018 season.”



Gasparato played safety at Wofford from 2005-08 and graduated in 2009 with a finance degree. He began his coaching career at Richland Northeast High School in Columbia, S.C., in 2010, coached defensive backs at Juniata (Pa.) College in 2011 and coached outside linebackers at Brevard College in 2012. He became a graduate assistant at Appalachian State during the same year in which Satterfield made his debut as the Mountaineers’ head coach.



In his previous stop with the Mountaineers, Gasparato assisted with Appalachian State’s linebackers while pursuing a master’s degree in educational media. As a college player, he started two games during the 2007 season in which Wofford shared the Southern Conference championship with Appalachian State.

A native of State College, PA, Gasparato has a brother, Mike, who played football at Penn State, and their late father, Nick, was a longtime college and high school coach who helped Penn State win the 1986 national championship. Nick Gasparato also coached collegiately at South Carolina, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Michigan State and Temple.



Greg Gasparato and his wife, Bria, have one son: Dominick. They are expecting their second child this June.

-Information provided by Appalachian State Athletics Strategic Communications Department-

