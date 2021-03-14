And Off They Go! App State Basketball on the Road to The Big Dance; Watch Party for the NCAA Selection Show at the Holmes Center Sunday 6 pm

Published Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 11:09 am

After winning its first Sun Belt Championship, App State is heading to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for the first time since 2000.

The NCAA Selection Show that announces the tournament field, matchups and game dates will take place Sunday at 6 p.m. on CBS.

App State is inviting students and fans to watch the selection show on the video board in the Holmes Convocation Center and cheer on their Mountaineers alongside members of the App State cheerleading and dance teams. The App State Bookstore will be on site selling Championship merchandise.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. All guests must enter via the Southwest entrance and will receive a hard ticket to an assigned seat within physically distanced seating pods. Students will be allowed themselves plus a roommate (pod of 2). This will be a first-come, first-serve event and will be open to guests until the maximum number of assigned seats is reached.

Having already departed for Indianapolis on Saturday, head coach Dustin Kerns is expected to address the Holmes Center crowd remotely prior to the 6 p.m. start of Sunday’s show. Guests can stay until the selection show ends at 7 p.m.

All guests are required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. No food or drink will be permitted for this event, and the Holmes Center clear bag policy will be followed.

Pictures from the King Street send off as App State Basketball Team buses leave Boone at 3:00 on Saturday: