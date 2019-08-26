Alcohol Sales Procedures for Kidd Brewer Stadium

Published Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:18 am

Appalachian State will implement alcohol sales at Kidd Brewer Stadium beginning with the Aug. 31 football season opener against East Tennessee State.



After Gov. Roy Cooper signed North Carolina House Bill 389 into law on June 26 to allow public universities to sell beer and wine at athletics facilities, the Appalachian State University’s Board of Trustees approved a resolution on July 25 to allow the university to seek alcohol sales permits for athletics facilities.



Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said university officials and community partners collaborated to develop sales policies and procedures that prioritize a safe, positive experience for all attendees.



“We appreciate everyone who has been part of this thorough, diligent effort to further enhance the game day experience for our fans,” Gillin said. “The atmosphere at The Rock is already among the best in the country, and we believe these new options will be a positive addition. Throughout the planning process, we have prioritized fan safety and security and want to maintain a family-friendly environment on game days.”



Sales locations

Beer will be sold at six different locations – three in the east concourse, two in the west concourse and one in the south end zone behind the video board – and served by Red Moon Catering and Reid’s Catering. See concessions map here.



Policies and Procedures

Service begins with the opening of main gates, two hours prior to kickoff, and ends at the completion of the third quarter.

All patrons will be required to produce valid identification, which will be checked at the point of sale during each transaction.

Per state law, patrons 21 years of age or older will be permitted to purchase a maximum of one alcoholic beverage per transaction with valid identification.

Patrons will not be permitted to leave the stadium with alcohol purchased within the venue.

Law enforcement and contracted security staff will monitor the concourse and seating areas for underage drinking, beverage pass-offs and problematic patrons or situations.

Public service announcements about drinking responsibly will be shown on the video board and announced via the stadium’s public address system.

Policies and procedures will be subject to change and modification as the process evolves. Plans for beer and wine sales at additional App State athletics venues continue to be evaluated.



The back-to-back-to-back Sun Belt champion Mountaineers will host a pair of home games to start the 2019 campaign – Aug. 31 vs. ETSU and Sept. 7 vs. Charlotte – before traveling to Chapel Hill for a Sept. 21 tilt against UNC. View the entire 2019 football schedule here.



App State football season tickets are available to purchase online, by phone at 828-262-2079 or in person at the App State athletics ticket office located in the Holmes Center.

