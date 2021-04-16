Action-Packed Family Weekend Planned for App State’s 2021 Football Home Opener

Published Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:11 am

The home football game that anchors the annual Family Weekend on App State’s campus will be the Mountaineers’ 2021 home opener against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 18.



The action-packed day will also serve as a celebration of the App State Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2021, as well as a special tribute to Hall of Fame football coach Jerry Moore and the unveiling of the new Coach Jerry Moore Plaza and statue.



Kickoff against Elon is slated for 3:30 p.m., subject to change for national television.



Moore won 215 games as the Mountaineers’ head coach from 1989-2012. He led App State to three straight national championships from 2005-07, the historic 34-32 road upset of Michigan in 2007 and 10 conference titles. He has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, the Southern Conference Hall of Fame and the App State Athletics Hall of Fame. To learn more about the Coach Jerry Moore Plaza, visit www.JerryMoorePlaza.com.



App State football season ticket renewals are being accepted through April 30. New season tickets will go on sale after that. Please visit the ticket office home page for more information.



2021 football single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.



App State has also announced that its annual homecoming game will be held Saturday, Oct. 30. Designations for other home game promotions and celebrations will be announced in the coming weeks.