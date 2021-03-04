2021 App State Football Schedule Unveiled

Published Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 7:56 am

Starting with a Thursday night game against East Carolina to kick off the college football season in North Carolina, App State will play an exciting 2021 fall schedule in head coach Shawn Clark’s second full season at the helm.

The Mountaineers, moving forward from a 9-3 campaign and the program’s sixth straight bowl win in as many tries, will kick off the fall with back-to-back games in NFL stadiums. A Sept. 2 neutral-site tilt against ECU will be held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, followed by a Sept. 11 road game at Miami, played at Hard Rock Stadium.

Kidd Brewer Stadium will host six games this fall, starting with nonconference matchups against Elon (Sept. 18) and Marshall (Sept. 25). The season ticket renewal deadline is April 30, after which App State plans to sell new season tickets.

Winners of four Sun Belt Conference championships in the last five years, App State will seek another title run with league home games against Coastal Carolina (Wednesday, Oct. 20), ULM (Oct. 30), South Alabama (Nov. 13) and Georgia Southern (Nov. 27). Sun Belt road opponents are Georgia State (Oct. 2), Louisiana (Tuesday, Oct. 12), Arkansas State (Nov. 6) and Troy (Nov. 20). The annual matchup with Georgia Southern is scheduled for the last Saturday of the regular season for the first time in the storied history of a rivalry that dates back to 1932.

The back-to-back midweek games against Louisiana and Coastal Carolina will air on national television. Networks and times will be announced later. The Mountaineers played in front of a national TV audience a school-record eight times in 2020.

App State is expected to return seven starters on offense and 10 on defense from last year’s squad that finished one spot out of the final AP Top 25. Thirteen players elected to return for a “super senior” season and take advantage of the NCAA’s ruling that the 2020 season did not count against anyone’s eligibility clock.

Since 2015, App State has the fifth-best record of all FBS programs (63-15), behind only Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma. Only four programs have won nine or more games every year in that span – App State, Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma.

2021 App State Football Schedule

Thurs., Sept. 2 vs. East Carolina (Charlotte, N.C. – Bank of America Stadium)

Sat., Sept. 11 at Miami

Sat., Sept. 18 vs. Elon, 3:30 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 25 vs. Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 2 at Georgia State*

Tues., Oct. 12 at Louisiana*

Wed., Oct. 20 vs. Coastal Carolina*

Sat., Oct. 30 vs. ULM*, 3:30 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 6 at Arkansas State*

Sat., Nov. 13 vs. South Alabama*, 2:30 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 20 at Troy*

Sat., Nov. 27 vs. Georgia Southern* (Senior Day), 2:30 p.m.

* Sun Belt game

Home game in bold