2018 App State Football Tickets Now On Sale

Published Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 9:48 am

BOONE, NC-The Appalachian State Mountaineers, co-winners of back-to-back Sun Belt Conference titles, will look for another big season when they return to The Rock in 2018. Season tickets for 2018 are currently on sale.

Fans can renew their season tickets and Yosef Club (booster club) membership or purchase new seats for the 2018 season, online at appstatesports.com/renew during the month of December and throughout the renewal period. Customized renewal packets, as well as club and suite payment forms will be mailed in January. The deadline to renew season tickets for the coming season is April 30, 2018.

Following season-opening visits to traditional national power Penn State, and Charlotte, Appalachian State will host non-conference foes Southern Miss (September 15) and Gardner-Webb (September 22) before Sun Belt play begins with a brand new East-West divisional format. Conference home games for 2018 include East division rivals Georgia State and Troy, as well as Louisiana-Lafayette and South Alabama from the West. The Sun Belt Championship game pitting the winners of each division will be held at the home stadium of the higher-ranked team in the College Football Poll (CFP) on December 1, 2018.

Season tickets for the 2018 slate at Kidd Brewer Stadium cost $210 for adults and $175 for current Appalachian faculty/staff, senior citizens (ages 60+ — two per account) and youth (ages 3-12). Season tickets cost $380 in the Gold section and $300 in the East Very Important Person (VIP) section. A payment plan is available for season tickets (payments can be made December 2017 – May 2018).

Yosef Club contribution requirements based on seat location for 2018 remain unchanged from the 2017 season.

The price of season tickets represents a savings of 13 percent for adults and 27 percent for Appalachian State faculty/staff, senior citizens and youth off the cost of buying tickets for all six games individually.

Fans interested in purchasing new football season tickets and joining the Yosef Club can do so online at appstatesports.com/tickets, by phone at (828) 262-2079 or in person at the Appalachian State athletics ticket office, located at the Holmes Center. Individual and away game tickets, if available, will go on sale at a later date.

Check out appstatesports.com for more information or contact the athletics ticket office with any questions. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

