Sherrie Norris Lovin Spoonful Cooking Column: Keeping Comfort in the Food

By Sherrie Norris

Those calendar pages are turning at rapid speed. An early Easter slipped up on us on the very last day of March, and now we’re heading into April at a fast pace. It’s a busy time for all of us, especially for kids and parents heading out most afternoon to the practice fields for spring sports. We all have our “stuff” and it’s easy to get bogged down in the mundane, the routine that we’ve established for ourselves, whether by design or necessity.

Still in the midst of our family crisis, with my brother on life support three hours away from home, I have come face-to-face recently with harsh realities. Not just for us, but for those around us. And, I’ve been reminded on so many occasions of things that really matter. I just don’t want to take anyone or anything for granted any more. I want to make every moment count.

Consider the SECU Family House near the UNC Hospital at Chapel Hill. It’s usually filled to capacity with hurting folks — either patients with devastating long-term health concerns, and/or their families who need shelter from the storms of life while waiting for their loved ones to improve. The staff and volunteers there provide daily snacks and evening meals for the guests at no cost. The shuttle drivers often try to engage their riders in conversation to lessen the load, even while stopping by the Ronald McDonald House to pick up the ambulatory child with his head covered with a hat rather than hair, who along with his mother, is heading in for another day of treatment from his leukemia diagnosis. He clutches his stuffed animal to his chest and keeps his eyes lowered as he climbs onto the bus without responding to a “Good morning.” His mother glances up and offers a faint smile that obviously requires extra effort. Little wonder.

Some or you may get tired of my “soapbox” before we get through this chapter of my life, but I offer no apology. I just want so badly for all of us to stop long enough to think about what really matters.

And, there’s nothing like a food column to remind you of ideas to brighten the life of someone around you.

At the SECU House, I’ve noticed the meals often include what we consider “comfort foods” — chicken potpie, mashed potatoes, apple pie. I really don’t think that happens by chance.

On my birthday recently, my daughter-in-law and her mother prepared the most delicious homemade tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwiches and banana pudding for our meal together. My comfort foods for sure. And it took my focus off my heartache for just a little while.

So, who do you know that needs comforted today? It doesn’t have to take a lot of work, and it doesn’t have to require much money or time. But the investment you make in the lives of others today will likely do as much for you as it does for them. Maybe more.

Following are a few ideas for things you could drop off at your elderly or ailing neighbor’s house, or the backdoor of your grandmother’s home that you haven’t seen in a while. Make it count while you can.

Easy Chicken Pot Pie

2 cups cooked chicken, cut into bite sized chunks

1 (10 ½ oz.) can cream of potato soup

1 (10 ½ oz.) can cream of chicken soup

2 (16 oz.) bag frozen mixed vegetables or (15 ounce) cans Veg-All

2 pie crusts (top and bottom)

Salt and pepper

Mix soup, chicken, vegetables and seasoning.

Place bottom pie crust in 9 x 13-inch baking dish.

Add the chicken/soup mixture.

Top with remaining pie crust, stretching to cover as much of the mixture as possible. Bake at 350° for 45-60 minutes until heated through and crust is lightly browned.

Beef and Tater Tot Casserole

1 lb. ground beef

1 medium onion, diced

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 can cream of mushroom soup

½ cup dairy sour cream

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

1 cup frozen corn, thawed

1 cup French’s fried onions, divided

2 cups shredded cheese

1 bag frozen tater tots, slightly thawed

Preheat oven to 350°F. Brown beef and onions in a pan, seasoning with salt and pepper. Drain off excess grease. Mix beef, soup, sour cream, vegetables and half of the French fried onions. Pour into casserole dish. Top with cheese then the tater tots. Top with remaining fried onions. Bake for about an hour.

Fluffy Jell-O Salad

1 container Cool Whip

1 (3 oz.) pkg. orange Jell-O

1 can crushed pineapple, drained

1 can mandarin oranges, drained

1 carton cottage cheese

Mix Cool Whip and cottage cheese; add Jell-O and mix thoroughly. Add in drained fruit.

Note: Lime Jell-O and pears may be substituted for orange Jell-O and mandarin oranges.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Squares

1½ cups graham cracker crumbs

About 3 cups powdered sugar

1½ cups peanut butter

1 cup butter, melted

1 (12 oz.) bag milk chocolate chips

Mix together first four ingredients. Press mixture evenly into a 9 x 13-inch pan. Melt chocolate chips in microwave or in double boiler; watching carefully so it doesn’t scorch. Spread over peanut butter mixture. Chill until just set and cut into bars.

Note: These won’t cut well if the chocolate gets too hard.

Fresh Apple Muffins

1 ½ cups flour

½ cup sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. cinnamon

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 egg

½ cup milk

1 cup grated raw apples

Sift together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Set aside. Combine oil, egg and milk. Add to dry ingredients. Add apple and stir just until ingredients are blended. Fill greased muffin pans 2/3 full and sprinkle with topping. Bake at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes or until lightly browned on top.

