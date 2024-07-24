Summer Maintenance for Your Home

By Jim Lewis, REALTOR, Blue Ridge Realty & Investments, LLC

While we all are hard wired from childhood to think of summer as a time of relaxation and fun, it’s also a great opportunity to do some necessary items around the house that will help preserve your investment and make life easier for the transitions into fall and winter in just a few months.

Things to think about doing in the summer months…

Chimney- Having your chimney cleaned in summer usually means a quicker turn around time and sometimes you can find good deals in the “off” season. Plus, it’s one more thing to check off your list of yearly maintenance items.

Decks/Patios-Inspect your decks and patios for any damage or maintenance needs. Correct any issues and power wash. Is it time to stain your deck? If so, the sooner it’s done, the better off you’ll be.

Dyer Vent- Clean the exterior dryer vent to remove any build up of lint. This will help reduce the risk of fire and also help your dryer operate more efficiently.

Garage– If you have a garage, summer is a good time to clean out and organize. A lot of us have the bad habit of storing dangerous chemicals in our garage. It’s not safe. Dispose of all leftover paint, solvents or any heat sensitive materials. If you store power tools in your garage, make sure they’re in a locked cabinet so they are not easily accessible to children. Inspect the garage floor for pools of leaking fluid or grease spots; clean them up and have your car checked for trouble.

Gutters-Clean out gutters and downspouts; clean them out before the autumn leaves begin making an appearance. Spring storms often result in a lot of debris in gutters and cleaning them out not only improves the water flow, it helps maintain the integrity of your roof and lessen the chance for a build up of mold/mildew on the exterior of your home.

HVAC-Remove any plants or weeds that might be growing around the exterior HVAC unit (the AC Compressor). If you don’t have a regularly scheduled HVAC maintenance check-up, use a garden hose to spray your AC compressor to remove any dirt build up.

Sidewalks/driveways-Power wash your sidewalks, and if you have a concrete driveway, power wash that as well. You can hire a professional, but many home improvement stores rent power washing equipment. Repair any loose stones or bricks. Look into repairing any cracks in the concrete.

Siding-Wash siding with a garden hose. It might be tempting to rent a pressure washer for this task, but stick with the hose. Siding, especially wood siding, can sustain damage from pressure sprayers. A garden hose with a good siding cleaner can take care of most of the issues on ordinary siding.

Windows-Do some window maintenance. Wash your windows, check the integrity of window screens and replace if necessary. Make sure all of your windows shut and seal properly for safety and energy efficiency.

Yard-Clean up any yard debris and dead limbs. Put down mulch, which will minimize weeding and maximize water retention. Teim shrubs and bushes.

Homeownership is one of the best and most accessible investments there are. It is the number one item economists list when they talk about wealth building. Maintaining your home is critical for the health of your investment. Doing one this once a week is a great way to keep your investment in top shape!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

