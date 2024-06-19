Property Snapshot – Residential Properties Sold Within the Same Price Point

By Karen Cleghorn, REALTOR, Blue Ridge Realty & Investments, LLC

Every month or so we like to take a look at residential properties that have recently sold within the same price point but within different communities in the High Country to see the difference location and community might make in what is available for the around the same amount of money.

The following properties sold between May 1, 2024 and May 31, 2024 ranging in price from $275,000 to $310,000. Two are single family detached homes and one is a condominium. They are located in Boone, Sparta, and Vilas.

200 Pilgrims Way Unit #13, Boone, NC 28607

Listed at $280,000

Sold price: $275,000

Close: 05/23/2024

200 Pilgrim’s Way

2BR/2BA * 885 HLA * Built in 1983 * Condo

Highly Sought 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in Town! 3rd Floor Unit Overlooking Boone and a Quick Walk to Shops, Restaurants and an Appalcart Stop. Ideal Split Bedroom Plan, Open Shared Living Space with a Wood Burning Fireplace and all Brand New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances.

208 River Bend Road, Sparta, NC 28675

Listed at $299,873

Sold price: $300,000

Close: 05/31/2024

208 River Bend

3BR/2BA * 1434 HLA * Built in 1985 * 1.14 acres

Nice Split Level Style home located on 1.14 ac+/- in Alleghany Manor. Home has had lots of renovations in the last five years. New Roof 2019, all New Windows & Sliding Doors, New Wood flooring, Hot Water Heater, Kitchen Appliances and Decking. Home features 3BR/2BA’s, open Kitchen/Living/Dining, Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen. Den & Laundry Room on lower level. There’s a 2 Car Basement Garage, Covered Front Porch and Large Wrap around Deck that is partly covered. Enjoy the She Shed/Man Cave overlooking the Little River and listening to the water Ripple on. Home has a Concrete Driveway and the Yard has Lots of Nice Landscaping and Mature Trees. Excellent Location. Only 2 miles from Downtown Sparta.

1207 Laurel Branch, Vilas NC 28692

Listed at $333,000

Sold price: $310,000

Close: 05/01/2024

1207 Laurel Branch

3BR/2BA * 1357 HLA * Built in 2002 * 8.51 acres

Situated in North Carolina’s High Country, this three-bedroom/two-bath modular home is set on an 8.5+/- acre lot, providing outdoor space and privacy. Enter through the covered front porch to single level living. Inside, the living area is open concept including vaulted ceilings in the living room and gas logs for cozy heating. The primary suite is designed for functionality, equipped with dual vanities, a garden tub, a separate shower, and a walk-in closet. The house has been maintained with a fresh coat of paint, pressure washing and features durable recently-installed LVP flooring in all rooms. The central heating and air system ensure comfortable living conditions year-round. For convenience, the home comes with a side-by-side washer and dryer & a dishwasher. Water supply is sourced from a shared well. This home is very functional, in a peace setting off Laurel Branch a short drive to Boone, Cove Creek Store, Watauga River & Watauga Lake.

That’s High Country Property Snapshot! Three different properties in three different communities all within the same price range within the High Country, demonstrating the versatility of High Country Real Estate!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

