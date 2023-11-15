October 2023 MLS Report

The Natonal Associaton of REALTORS® recently released its 2023 Profile of Home Buyes and Sellers. The report states, “that reliance on real estate professionals remains strong. Although 100% of respondents said they used the internet in the home search process, a vast majority—89% of both buyers and sellers—said they worked with a real estate professional on their sale or purchase. Only 5% of sellers cited the “agent’s commission” as an important factor in choosing their agent: Reputaon of the agent, whether the agent was “honest and trustworthy,” and knowledge of the neighborhood ranked as the most important factors”.
The High Country Real Estate Market is always bustling in October with many visitors in the area to see the beauty in our fall colors. In October High Country Realtors® were busy as well bringing 193 Residenal sales to the closing table with a combined total of just over $111 million in those sales. The median sales price comes in at $504,000 dollars with the properes median days on the market coming in at 56 days.
INVENTORY: During October in the High Country of Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, and Watauga Countes, there was a 3.1 month’ supply of inventory equated to 594 in acve inventory of residenal properes with 248 of those being new on the market during October. The High Country has no shortage of land for sale with 164 new land lisngs in October and a total of 1,626 in acve inventory, which equates to a 19.1 month’ supply of inventory for land!
LAND: During the month there were 85 closed land sales for a combined total of $10.6 million. The median sales price was $59,500 and the median days land is staying on the market comes in at 137 days.
COMMERCIAL: Two commercial sales were recorded to the High Country MLS during October totaling $1.7 million in those sales. Currently acve in our MLS are 44 Commercial properes for our High Country Area.
Alleghany County: Realtors® closed on seventeen residenal properes totaling $6.3 million in sales. The median sales price was $355,000 with 48 median days on market. There are currently 53 in acve residenal inventory for the county which is a 3.1 month’ supply.
Ashe County: Realtors® closed on thirty three residenal properes totaling $16.8 million in sales. The median sales price was $450,000 with 61 as the median days on market. There are 113 in acve residenal inventory equang to a 3.4 month’ supply.
Avery County: Realtors® closed on thirty six residenal properes totaling just over $21 million in sales. The median sales price was $526,500 with 62 as the median days on market. There were 169 in acve residenal inventory equang to a 4.7 month’ supply.
Watauga County: Realtors® closed on 107 residenal properes totaling $66.8 million in sales. The median sales price was $539,000 with 45 median days on market. There were 266 in acve residenal inventory equang to a 2.5 month’ supply.
Disclaimer: Figures are based on informaon from High Country Mulple Lisng Service. Data is for informaonal purposes only and may not be completely accurate due to MLS reporng processes. This data reflects a specific point in me and cannot be used in perpetuity due to the fluctuang nature of markets.
Report graphics generated from Domus Analycs pulled from the HCAR Web API feed. HCAR Realtor® members can access these detailed and customizable reports and graphics for professional use by logging into the HCAR dashboard – Info Hub. A public graphic is available on our website homepage at highcountryrealtors.org.
You must be logged in to post a comment.