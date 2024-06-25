NC REALTORS® Launch Statewide Campaign to Raise Awareness About Support Efforts Through Expertise, Partnership and Advocacy

The “Our REALTORS® Know” Campaign Highlights the Value the Industry Provides its Customers Amidst Ongoing Challenges in the Real Estate Industry

RALEIGH, NC – The NC REALTORS® launched a comprehensive awareness campaign highlighting the specialized expertise and knowledge that REALTORS® provide both buyers and sellers.

REALTORS® are essential to the buying and selling process, especially amid an increasingly complex real estate market. As a trusted partner, NC REALTORS® work alongside their customers every step of the way. From understanding ongoing market forces to knowing when rush hour traffic starts, REALTORS® use their expertise to your advantage.

“Our REALTORS® Know” is an intentional reminder that the process of buying and selling property is often the most important financial and personal decision a person or family will face, and as practitioners, we take that responsibility very seriously,” said Tony Harrington, President of NC REALTORS®. “Not only are our state’s REALTORS® experts and professionals who help guide you through an often unknown process, but we are dedicated to our clients from start to finish – no matter how large or small the concern may be.”

The campaign focuses on the expertise and knowledge of REALTORS® through real stories of buyers and sellers who relied on REALTORS® to successfully navigate difficult hurdles during their transactions. These customer-centric stories emphasize the critical need for the REALTOR®-customer relationship as the real estate market grows increasingly complicated for every tier of buyer and seller.

The advertising campaign will run June through the end of the year and includes comprehensive statewide social media, digital ads, Cable TV, streaming, billboards, print advertisements and influencer marketing among other avenues to highlight the expertise of North Carolina REALTORS®.

For more information, visit www.NCRealtorsKnow.com.

ABOUT NC REALTORSⓇ

NC REALTORS® is a non-profit trade association, representing more than 56,000 members and 45 local associations throughout North Carolina. NC REALTORS® serves to promote the success of its members and enhance the quality of life in North Carolina by promoting housing affordability and the protection of property owners’ rights. Founded in 1921, the association is headquartered in Greensboro, with its legislative office in Raleigh. For more information on the association, visit ncrealtors.org.

