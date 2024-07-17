Let’s Take a Look at the Real Estate Stats for the First Half of the Year

By Jay Coble, REALTOR, Blue Ridge Realty & Investments, LLC

It’s difficult to believe 2024 is now more than half over. As Mary Oliver said, “Time flies whether you’re having fun or not.” Hopefully, you’re having fun!

Before we move forward with the second half of 2024, let’s take a look at the stats for the first half.

January thru June of 2024 saw 1000 closed single family sales in the High Country Association of REALTORS Multiple Listing Service. Of those 1000 sales, 867 were in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties, the area we look at most closely when analyzing High Country Real Estate. Of those 867, 219 were condos or townhomes and 648 were single family detached.

List prices ranged from a minimum of $24,900 to a maximum of $11,885,000 with an average List Price of $606,269 and a median List Price of $460,000. Sold prices went from a minimum of $37,500 to a maximum of $10,885,000 with an average Sold Price of $583,982 and a median Sold Price of $450,000.

The maximum bedroom/bathroom count was 10/11 with the average being 3/3 and median being 3/2. The maximum HLA was 11,772 and average heated living area was 1809. With condos and townhomes in the mix, of course minimum acres was 0, but maximum was 391, average acreage was 2.93 and median was .52 acres.

The average Sales Price to List Price ratio was 97% and the median was 98%. The average days on market was 95 and the median days on market was 58.

Of the 867 closed sales for the first half of 2024, 379 were in the 1st Quarter.

For the sales in the 1st Quarter, list prices ranged from a minimum of $75,000 to a maximum of $11,885,000 with an average List Price of $620,218 and a median List Price of $450,000. Sold prices went from a minimum of $72,100 to a maximum of $10,885,000 with an average Sold Price of $593,564 and a median Sold Price of $437,000.

First Quarter sold properties average acreage was 4.2 and median was .51. Average Days on Market for the period was 102, while median was 69.

Of the 867 closed sales for the first half of 2024, 488 were in the 2nd Quarter.

For the sales in the 1st Quarter, list prices ranged from a minimum of $24,900 to a maximum of $3,950,000 with an average List Price of $595,435 and a median List Price of $475,000. Sold prices went from a minimum of $37,500 to a maximum of $3,950,000 with an average Sold Price of $576,541 and a median Sold Price of $456,000.

Second Quarter sold properties average acreage was 1.94 and median was .53. Average Days on Market for the period was 89, while median was 51.

Spring is traditionally a bustling time for real estate and that certainly reflects in the numbers when comparing the 1st Quarter of 2024 with the 2nd Quarter. Median numbers are higher in the 2nd Quarter and the Days on Market average and median were lower. These numbers indicate a continued healthy market for real estate in the High Country.

Welcome to the second half of 2024. Hopefully, it just keeps getting better!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

