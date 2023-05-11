High Country Real Estate XII: The Power of Flowers

By Becky Morgan, Realtor

We’ve all heard the old adage, “Don’t judge a book by it’s cover.” But we’ve also been told “You never get a second chance to make a first impression.”

In a recent article from RIS Media entitled: Mulch Matters! How Curb Appeal Can Spark (or Sink) A Sale REALTOR® Alex Chingas relayed the following: “We recently had an appointment with a home stager to come look at a house that we would be listing,” he says. “The stager remarked to the client right at the front door that ‘Before I even come inside, I have to tell you that you have the wrong color mulch.’ She said that red mulch was a hindrance, and, while she happened to like it personally, that sellers don’t get big money with that color.”

What?

Seriously?

The stager said the color of the mulch mattered? Well, color me mystified.

The article goes on to quote a survey Trees.com did of 1000 REALTORS on landscaping and greenery, and how those two factors impact home value and some of the findings included:

90% of agents say great landscaping has a positive impact on home value; 30% say it can increase home value by 20% or more.

90% say poor landscaping has a negative impact; 22% say it can decrease home value by 20% or more.

3 in 4 agents have had buyers refuse to enter a home due to poor landscaping.

9 in 10 say a home staged with plants will sell faster than an equivalent home that is not.

Of course, part of this is about visual appeal. If something is visually appealing, we’re more drawn to it. So, it makes sense that a home with a more pleasing landscape with mulched beds, neatly trimmed bushes and colorful flowers will appeal to us more than a space with weeds, brambles, brown brush, and overgrown shrubbery.

But more than the visual appeal is the sometimes subconscious, sometimes conscious thought, if the owner doesn’t take care of what shows on the outside of the property, what aren’t they taking care of that doesn’t show on the inside of the property? Is there a leak that hasn’t been tended to? Is there an issue with the foundation that’s being ignored?

The fact is, when it comes to real estate, appearances do matter. The term “pride of ownership” is often used in the industry to convey when a home is lovingly and meticulously cared for and it shows from the street.

If you’re planning on listing your home for sale soon, or in the near future, go ahead and start thinking about those outdoor touches. Put some flowers out in pots for a pop of color. Make sure your landscaping is neat. Remove any trash or unnecessary clutter. Well, actually, do this even if you’re not listing; you will be so much happier with your home knowing it’s presenting it’s best first impression to everyone who sees it.

