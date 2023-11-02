High Country Real Estate: Winterization Wonderland!

By Lisa Stewart, REALTOR

It’s STILL fall, y’all.

And will be until a few days before Christmas.

But we tend to think of winter starting when freezing temperatures begin visiting on the regular.

While we’re only about five and a half weeks into autumn, the consistent and persistent chill is upon us and it’s time to think about protecting your property from winters icy fingers.

Merriam-Webster defines winterizing as to make ready for winter or winter use and especially resistant or proof against winter weather.

Google’s dictionary definition provided by Oxford Languages defines winterize as: adapt or prepare (something, especially a house or an automobile) for use in cold weather.

To some winterizing means taking steps to ensure a safe and cozy winter season in your home by doing the following:

Have your heating system checked by a professional. Make sure it is safe to operate. Repair any issues that make the system dangerous or inefficient. If your system uses propane or oil, order early to avoid delays. Test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. This is important year round, but especially important in the winter when heating systems are being utilized. Set the thermostat to at least 65 degrees (Fahrenheit)…while warmer is cozier, colder can be dangerous for the health of your home when the temps drop outside. Check your basement or crawl space and add extra insulation around pipes that may be exposed to exterior walls and get more of the brunt of frigid air. A frozen pipe is a bad thing. Likewise, make sure your wellhouse is well insulated (see what I did there?). Seal and caulk any holes around windows and doors, or other places where cold air might creep in. Installing weather stripping or weather seals as protection against heat loss are also great tools to utilize. There are also lots of options for insulating windows to prevent heat loss. If your home has a sprinkler system, make sure it is winterized. You can find videos on YouTube on how to DIY or hire a professional. Buy some deicer and keep it handy to spread on walkways and steps when needed. Make sure your attic is well insulated. Clean your gutters so the leaves and debris don’t trap moisture causing any ice dams. Ice dams cause damage. Empty your garden hose of extra water and store it for the winter. Take a good look at the trees close to your home and driveway. If any look unhealthy or any branches need to come down, take care of them before ice or snow make them a problem for your house or car.

If you will be gone for the winter, then winterizing takes on a different meaning entirely. Turn your water off completely. Have the plumbing system and waterlines drained to keep pipes from freezing. Most plumbers and handymen offer a winterization service at a reasonable fee. And whatever that fee is will be much, much less than the damage from frozen pipes

Whether you’re venturing south for the winter or stay cozy in the High Country, make sure your property is winter ready!

