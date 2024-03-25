High Country Real Estate: To Improve or Not to Improve, That Is the Question

By Jeanne Robinson , REALTOR, Blue Ridge Realty & Investments, LLC

The calendar has declared the beginning of Spring though the weather seems to still be trying to decide if it’s fully committed or not, which is not really unusual for this time of year. Spring brings lots of things, blooming trees, beautiful flowers, allergies, and a vibrant real estate selling season!

Across the country, Spring is traditionally the busiest real estate season for most areas but the High Country is fortunate to have two prime selling seasons, Spring and Autumn, with Autumn frequently outpacing Spring. Still, a lot of homes go on the market in Spring and many buyers are hoping to purchase and get settled prior to Summer.

If you’re thinking about selling your home, you may be asking yourself if you should make some improvements to help it sell more quickly and/or for a higher price. Well, there’s no easy “Yes” or “No” answer. The key here is to make sure you get the biggest Return on Investment (ROI).

There’s no question that homes that are move-in ready with magazine worthy interior and exteriors sell more quickly and for more money than their less updated counterparts. But the renovations and repairs most often recommended are some of the most costly, and carry a risk of not recovering the investment, plus in the case of a renovation or remodel task, many people want to put their own particular stamp on it, when neutral is the way to go to meet the market demand.

The majority of buyers are going to do inspections; if you are aware of any issues with the mechanical systems in your home (HVAC, Electrical, Plumbing) it’s best to go ahead and makes those repairs ahead of time. It has been reported that upgrading an HVAC can have an ROI of 30%-40%.

As far as aesthetics, if you have the time and want to make the investment, the biggest return on investment renovations are kitchen and bathroom updates. Emphasis on updates, not over the top luxury outfitting; those types of renovations seldom bring a ROI. Kitchen appeal is vital to most buyers.

Flooring is another update/upgrade to consider. Floors that show wear, dirt, tears/gouges automatically “discount” the home in the buyers mind. Fresh, clean, up to date flooring in the kitchen, baths and primary bedrooms are especially important.

All of this being said, not all of us have the budget or time to take on an update/renovation prior to selling. Some inexpensive and quick upgrades that will help brighten your home:

Replace cabinet hardware

Replace old doorknobs

New mirror, faucet and shower curtain in the bathroom.

Add shelving units to closets or storage spaces to help the home look more organized

Paint your front door

Make sure your landscape is neat and tidy, add some flowers to your porch

Deep clean and declutter (then do it again)

There are lots of things you can do, big or small, to make a difference to the appeal of your home to you and any potential buyers. Best of luck!

