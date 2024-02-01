High Country Real Estate: SnapShot!

By Todd Duncan, REALTOR, Blue Ridge Realty & Investments, LLC

Every month or so we like to take a look at value and communities in the High Country by doing what we like to call a “snapshot.” Showcasing three sold properties in the same general price point, but in different locations around the High Country, we’ll compare the basic features of each property to give you an even better snapshot of what’s selling in the current local real estate market.



BRRI’s latest Snapshot features three residential listings, sold in December of 2023; located in Boone, Banner Elk, and Beech Mountain.

454 Sunny Chestnut Forest

Boone, NC 28607

Closed at $459,000

2 bed * 2.5 bath * 5 acres * Built in 1982 * 1074 Total HLA * 2 Days on Market

Spacious property includes charming cottage and studio. Minutes from downtown Boone. Cottage includes newer kitchen, stone fireplace and expanded back deck with rocking chair front porch. Studio is heated with 1100 sq ft . Outdoor grilling deck and nature trails add to the charm.

130-D Caribou Court Unit 2-D

Banner Elk, NC 28604

Closed at $480,000

2 bed * 2 bath * Condo * Built in 2005 * 1512 Total HLA * 38 Days on Market

Unit features this community’s most popular floor plan with great mountain views and one level living. Sold completely furnished. Features include large walk-in pantry, cultured stone fireplace, and separate laundry room. This community is beautifully landscaped with a pavilion area.

108 Upper Grouse Ridge Rd

Beech Mountain, NC 28604

Closed at: $500,000

2 bed * 2 bath * .31 acres * Built in 2023 * 800 HLA * 46 Days on Market

New construction in highly sought after neighborhood. Easy entry single level living with scenic views in all directions. Fully furnished and ready to occupy. Property features multiple large decks hot tub and usable yard. Central heat and air, city water/ city sewer.

And that’s our most recent SnapShot, looking at what your dollar gets you in different areas of the High Cpuntry.

