High Country Real Estate: September Statistics

By Karen Cleghorn, REALTOR, Blue Ridge Realty & Investments, LLC

Welcome to October in the High Country, also known as the closest thing to heaven known to humans.

It’s not just about pumpkin spice and sweater weather that accompany the dropping temperatures. With the leaves changing daily, every ride in sight of trees is a burst of glorious color that is different with every single trip. There is a golden quality to the light that kisses these slightly shorter days but it only lasts such a short time. This is a season of breathtaking yet fragile beauty; autumn is such a fleeting gift from Mother Nature we must pause, breathe deeply, even for just a moment, and be here to appreciate what we have been given here in this gorgeous place that we are so fortunate to call home.

Don’t let it be gone without appreciating these moments. Take a breath and let your breath be taken.

Since we’re talking about the passage of time, let’s talk about September.

According to the High Country Association of REALTORS, 245 residential properties were sold in the High country in the month of September.

The minimum List Price was $95,000, the maximum List Price was $3,250,000, the average List Price was $592,085 and the median List Price was $489,900.

The minimum Sales Price was $98,000, the maximum Sales Price was $2,950,000, the average Sales Price was $575,715, and the median Sales Price was $465,000.

The minimum bedroom/bathroom count was 0/1, maximum bedroom/bathroom count was 6/7, the average bedroom/bathroom count was 3/3, the median bedroom/bathroom count was 3/2.

Minimum Heated Living Area (HLA) was 0, maximum HLA was 7422, average HLA was 1869.

Minimum Acreage was 0, maximum acreage was 37.9, average acreage was 1.99 and median acreage was .53 acres.

The average ratio of Sales Price to List Price was 98% and the median ratio of Sales Price to List Price was 97%.

Minimum days on market was 0, maximum days on market was 518, average was 86 and median was 57.

There were 102 Land sales in September.

The minimum List Price was $4,000, the maximum List Price was $699,900, the average List Price was $134,550 and the median List Price was $86,750.

The minimum Sales Price was $3,750, the maximum Sales Price was $600,000, the average Sales Price was $122,741, and the median Sales Price was $80,000.

Minimum Acreage was 0.14, maximum acreage was 204.8, average acreage was 6.92 and median acreage was 1.4 acres.

The average ratio of Sales Price to List Price was 91% and the median ratio of Sales Price to List Price was 92%.

Minimum days on market was 0, maximum days on market was 1670, average was 198 and median was 118.

With the end of September, comes the end of the third quarter of 2023 and we’re sliding toward the end of another year. Before we know it we’ll be talking about year end stats for 2023.

But before that happens, stop.

Take a moment.

Take a breath.

Look around.

Feel the cool air.

Look at the leaves; the gold, the red, the orange.

Appreciate that golden quality to the light.

Breathe it all in.

It’s fall, y’all. Enjoy the moment.

