High Country Real Estate: September Snap

We talk a lot about real estate in concepts and statistics, and we’ll throw some economics in there once in a while, if you look like you really need some sleep. But once a month or so, we also like to give you some perspective with what we like to call our SnapShot.

We take three properties that closed in the previous month around the same price point in different areas of the High Country and compare what kind of bang there is for the buck with those homes in those areas.

For September our three properties were located in Beech Mountain, Linville and Deep Gap.

109 Skiloft Road Beech Mountain, Avery County, NC 28604

Sold September 12, 2023 * Closed at $527,900 * Original List Price $599,000 * 95 Days on Market

2 Bedrooms, 2 baths, 1253 Total Heated Living Area, built in 1974

.10 acre lot with stellar long range 180 degree mountain views. Located directly across from a ski slope chair lift. Newly installed central A/C and propane heat. Main level has an abundance of windows, while lower level offers an additional sleeping nook, laundry area & bonus space.

172 Trout Brook Loop Linville, Avery County, NC 28646

Sold September 14, 2023 * Closed at $542,200 * Original List Price $698,000 * 426 Days on Market

4 Bedrooms, 3 Full and 2 Half Baths, 3008 Total Heated Living Area, Built in 1994

.62 acres, two large wooded lots across from a Green Belt. Garage and wraparound deck. Great Room with stone fireplace. Golf cart shed/work shop and separate gazebo.

1007 Laurel Circle East Deep Gap, Watauga County, NC 28618

Sold September 11, 2023 * Closed at $550,000 * Original List Price $565,000 * 114 Days on Market

2 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 2982 Total Heated Living Area, Built in 1983

1.03 acre lot. Stunning home with 2 car garage and fenced in yard. New roof on second floor; new roof on lower level and garage in 2012. Main level offers formal dining room, sunroom, side porch with outdoor dining and covered screened porch. Many improvements made to home.

The average sales price for homes in the High Country for September was $575,715 and all three of these homes were slightly below that number; but the median sales price was $465,000 and all three of these are above the median. The average sales price for these three homes was $540,033 with an average Total Heated Living Area of 2414.

While these three homes sold in approximately the same price point, and they have some similarities, they vary widely in what they have to offer their new owners. This is simply a demonstration of the further variety and appeal of Real Estate in the High Country!

