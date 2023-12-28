High Country Real Estate: Permit Me to Speak to You About Permits

By Michelle Hammond, REALTOR, Blue Ridge Realty & Investments, LLC

Well, Christmas 2023 is in the books and New Year 2024 is rolling towards us at a pretty fast pace. It’s hard to believe it’s all coming around again

Once the holiday season is completely over, you may be looking for your next project; if the project you settle on happens to be finishing an unfinished basement let’s talk about the importance of permits…

Many people think that finishing unfinished space in their homes by doing everything themselves and avoiding getting permits is a faster, smarter, cheaper way to get the job done. While it might be faster, it is seldom smarter, and in the long run, often ends up costing more than taking the necessary steps to pull the permits. Not to mention it is technically illegal to finish an unfinished basement (or other space) without the proper permits from the local government.

There are many reasons to spend the time and pay the fees to finish unfinished spaces:

Unpermitted space must be disclosed when the property goes on the market

Space finished without a permit does not have the same value as permitted space

Unpermitted space can be subject to violation fines

Some municipalities can order dismantling of finished work if it is unpermitted

Space that was finished but not permitted can invalidate or compromise insurance coverage

Unpermitted space, though finished, may keep the home from appraising at resale or refinance

As the homeowner, you can pull permits yourself; or if you have hired a contractor, they have the knowledge and experience to pull permits on your behalf. Always remember, there is no good reason not to make the effort to permit space you are permitting.

A major advantage to permitting is the assurance that everything is being done safely and to code. The peace of mind is worth the little bit of extra hassle and expense.

If you’re in a home with an already finished space that you discover is not permitted, it is possible to get it retroactively permitted. Most municipalities are easy to work with and want to help you out. Go to your local zoning or building department and ask them how to go about it. Then, they will make arrangements for an inspector to visit and view the work. They may order you to remove some drywall and insulation to inspect behind the walls; or they may simply ask you to pay the cost of the permits.

Now, if you’re just thinking about a remodel, that’s a different story. As long as you’re not moving/adding any walls or changing electrical wiring, HVAC, or sewage systems, you shouldn’t need a permit. Changing flooring or painting does not require a permit.

While it might seem like extra work, extra hassle, extra expense, permitting major home improvement projects helps keep you out of trouble, sustains the integrity of your insurance, enhances the value of your home, and most importantly, keeps you and your family safe!

