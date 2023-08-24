High Country Real Estate: July Snapshot

By Stephen Holland, REALTOR, Blue Ridge Realty & Investments, LLC

While we look at statistics at least once a month, occasionally we like to take a look at what we call a “snapshot” of the market. Looking at three different homes in different areas in similar price ranges and compare their characteristics.

This time, we’re going to look at properties that closed in July in Beech Mountain, Deep Gap and Elk Park.

101 Courtside Lane #A1 Beech Mountain, NC 28604 Closed July 25, 2023 at $309,000:

About the Property:

Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths built in 1974 with 1132 total HLA. Updated unit with incredible views, sitting at 4800’ elevation. Level entry with an open floor plan, gas log fireplace and nicely appointed kitchen. Both bedrooms take advantage of the views, as do the 2 rear decks, both with outside storage. Sold fully furnished. Days on Market: 88, Original List Price: $349,000

215 H Stanley Miller Rd Deep Gap, NC 28618 Closed July 14, 2023 at $343,121

Single Family home with three bedrooms, 3 full baths with 1713 total HLA situated on 2.83 acres built in 1979. Nestled in serene natural beauty and centrally located between Boone and West Jefferson. Large, inviting wrap-around porch. Paved driveway leads to roomy 2 car garage. Inside, all bedrooms are generously proportioned and the lower level is partially finished for extra space. Days on Market: 45 Original List Price: $389,000

140 Laurel Drive, Elk Park, NC 28622 Closed July 13, 2023 at $390,000

Single Family home with two bedrooms, 3 full baths with 1854 total HLA situated on .65 acres built in 1988. New kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, tongue-in-groove ceiling, trim moldings, doors and fresh paint inside and out! Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Great Room has wood beam ceiling and stone wood burning fireplace. Two car garage. Days on Market: 132 Original List Price: $399,000

Three different homes in three different communities. Each has something special to offer.

