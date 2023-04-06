High Country Real Estate: First Quarter 2023 Real Estate in the High Country

By Tracy Simms

It’s hard to believe, but the first quarter of 2023 is already in the history books.

Despite the rise in interest rates and general concern over the economy, real estate closings in the High Country from January to March were still fairly healthy, with a total volume of $274,145,344 reported to the High Country Association of REALTORSⓇ. Admittedly, that number is approximately 23% lower than the same time period last year, but the drop was expected, not necessarily because of financial news and views, but because the first quarter of 2022 was the beginning of the end of the pandemic real estate “boom.”

It’s not surprising that homes priced over $1 million have the highest volume at $82,847,202 with the second highest sales volume in the $600,000-$700,000 price range at $24,357,141. Interestingly enough, of the 15 price points, the third lowest was the price range just below the highest; homes priced between $900,000-$1,000,000 had a volume of $8,608,884. Only the two lowest price ranges $0-$100,000 and $100,000-$150,000 had lower volume totals.

The full data range (data and charts furnished by the High Country Association of REALTORSⓇ) is:

Sale Price Sales, $ Volume $0 – 100 $7,410,000 $100 – 150 $4,877,450 $150 – 200 $9,684,879 $200 – 250 $12,915,750 $250 – 300 $14,110,400 $300 – 350 $13,075,068 $350 – 400 $16,090,858 $400 – 450 $15,702,000 $450 – 500 $13,684,595 $500 – 600 $20,905,659 $600 – 700 $24,357,141 $700 – 800 $18,176,788 $800 – 900 $11,698,670 $900 – 1,000 $8,608,884 $1,000+ $82,847,202

For a clear visual of the differences in price points:

Next week, we’ll take a deeper dive into the stats of the real estate market in the High Country during the first quarter of 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

