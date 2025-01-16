Watauga County Republican Women’s Club Next Meeting is Tuesday January 28th



The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its first monthly meeting on Tuesday January 28th at Watauga County Agricultural Conference Center, 252 Poplar Grove Road, Boone. Bring your lunch and drink for the meeting which starts at noon. Should Watauga County schools change to remote learning due to the weather, the meeting will be canceled. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828/832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC usually meets the last Wednesday of the month. See us on Facebook and learn more.

