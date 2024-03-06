Virginia Foxx Statement on 2024 Primary Election Victory

BOONE, NC – Virginia Foxx today released the following statement on her victory in the Republican primary election for North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.

“Republican primary voters sent a clear message today: they are ready to send a reliable conservative who knows how to get things done back to Congress. Thank you to each voter who supported my campaign and endorsed my track-record of conservative solutions. I look forward to earning their support this fall.

“The out-of-control immigration crisis–which has spiraled into a national security catastrophe on Joe Biden’s watch–will end only when we have leadership in the White House that is committed to enforcing our immigration laws AND stopping the onslaught of illegal immigration. Now more than ever, we need leaders in Washington who are serious about the issues facing the people of North Carolina–who will fight to preserve their rights and make the federal government work for them.

“It’s no secret that progress has been slow this Congress under a divided government. However, Republicans made a unique commitment to restoring the People’s House to an open process that follows regular order – not the failed methods of the past. I kept that promise and am committed to a truly open process–and it has reaped dividends legislatively. Just look at the successful Mayorkas impeachment process as proof that transparency and following the rules that we committed to is the best way to legislate. I’ll continue to fight for the best possible democratic process in Congress, hopefully with a restored Republican majority in the Senate and a Republican President Donald Trump in the White House next year.

“This victory is the fruit of the efforts of many hard-working and generous people. I’m so grateful to the countless friends and supporters who gave their time and energy to help get my message and track-record of conservative solutions out to voters across the 5th District.

“Serving the people of North Carolina in Congress will always be one of my life’s greatest honors. That’s why I will continue to focus on listening to and learning from the people of this district to ensure their voices are heard in Washington. My constituents can count on me never to stop fighting for them, to represent their interests and to uphold our Constitution.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

