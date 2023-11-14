Rep. Ray Pickett named a 2023 Jobs Champion by the NC Chamber

RALEIGH, N.C. – The NC Chamber named Rep. Ray Pickett a 2023 Jobs Champion in its annual How They Voted report. How They Voted details state legislators’ voting records on bills identified as critical to preserving and enhancing North Carolina’s position in the global race for jobs. Rep. Pickett was recognized as a Jobs Champion for voting with the Chamber’s Jobs Agenda 93 percent of the time during the 2023 legislative session.

“I was honored to learn that I was named a 2023 Jobs Champion by the NC Chamber. Pursuing a pro-jobs policy agenda that supports North Carolina’s economy by strengthening and growing our workforce is important to me,” said Rep. Pickett. “I appreciate the collaborative support of the NC Chamber as I work to advance policy solutions that foster the business environment that is bringing opportunity to North Carolina, including to my constituents in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga Counties.”

“As we work to maintain our status as the top state for business, North Carolina’s job creators need to know which of our leaders are willing to act to keep us competitive,” said NC Chamber President and CEO Gary Salamido. “The bold leadership displayed by Rep. Pickett and other NC Chamber Jobs Champions in 2023 will help our businesses continue to invest in North Carolina and its people. We look forward to continuing to work with Rep. Pickett in the year ahead to foster continued growth and success across our communities.”

You can view this year’s edition of the NC Chamber’s How They Voted publication here.

