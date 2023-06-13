Packed House in Blowing Rock Applauds Cat Perry’s Announcement to Run For Town Council

Cat Perry addressing the crowd Monday night at the American Legion Building. Photo by David Rogers

By: Sam Garrett

Cat Perry was the first candidate to announce her intention to run for Blowing Rock Town Council. She publicly announced her candidacy Monday night at the Blowing Rock American Legion building.

The plan was to start at 5:30 p.m., but the announcement was shared just a moment later because the capacity crowd waited as additional chairs were pulled out of the closet and set up.

Blowing Rock resident Mike Page welcomed the standing-room only crowd. Page said, “Today I have the privilege of introducing Cat Perry, candidate for Blowing Rock Town Council.”

Cat Perry introducing and thanking her husband Ron Perry. Photo by David Rogers.

He then stated, “Her years of experience in banking, finance, information systems, technical writing, management, training, and communications will bring critical skills to the Council.”

Before introducing candidate Perry, Page continued, “Cat shares my passion for retaining Blowing Rock’s enduring charm. She also shares my understanding that things will undergo constant change. As a Council member, she will have the job of balancing charm and change.”

Candidate Perry then welcomed the attendees and pledged to “Keep [Blowing Rock] a slice of heaven, yet move it into the future.”

She made a point to thank her team in front of over 100 attendees, including “Jane Alexander, Lesley Ashworth, Richard Gambill, Jenny Miller, Sharon Smoski, Genie Starnes, David Trahan, and Lisa Waite.”

Perry further described, “These are the characteristics of a good member of the town council – listening, questioning, researching, communicating, and making good decisions.”

Monday nights attendees listening to Cat Perry announce her candidacy for town council. Photo by David Rogers.

She continued, “My 39 years in financial management, technical writing, and business problem solving qualify me for the job. I will listen, ask questions, look at all of the options, and build bridges as a priority.”

Perry asked the crowd to vote for her on November 7th and emphasized her commitment to, “Keep Blowing Rock a slice of Heaven, and yet move it into the future.”

To learn more about Cat Perry and her campaign you can visit: www.catperrycampaign.com.

