More Than 300 Turn Out for Pride Month Rally and Festival

Marchers arrive at Lost Province Brewing Co. Photo by Zack Hill.

By Zack Hill

More than 300 people marched down King Street and gathered in the parking lot behind Mast General Store and Lost Province Brewing Co. Sunday to celebrate Pride Month, dedicated nationwide to celebrating and furthering the cause of the LGBTQI+ community.

Marchers started at the Watauga Health Department and headed east down King Street before crossing near First Baptist Church of Boone and circling back to Lost Province.

There, the group was welcomed to tents, sandwiches, aid groups, vendors and music. Boone mayor pro-tem Edie Tugman and council member Todd Carter spoke alongside several others.

“It’s a strong turnout that’s wonderful to see,” Tugman said. “This town council has tried to make Boone the most inclusive city in western North Carolina, even the entire state. You came through town in amazing force today.”

Carter thanked participants for their enthusiasm.

“Welcome to our second annual Pride Month march and first ever festival,” Carter said. This journey is a personal one for me about building community and I couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

“We’re going to be on the streets again next year for an even bigger festival. This group is awesome. We passed a non-discriminatory act that went into effect June 1st and we’re flying the Pride flag above town hall. This is all about community.”

Taylor Pitt carries a rainbow flag piñata. Photo by Zack Hill.



Recent appointee to the newly created Town of Boone human relations commission Emily Brewer helped organize the event.

“This is better than I ever imagined it would be,” Brewer said. “This turnout is amazing. Thank you all. You are in a safe space and you are valid. We’re in a time where the biggest thing we need is community. And we are strong. Happy Pride!”

Town council member Dalton George was also on hand.

“Now more than ever it’s important we support those who are creating a space that encourages inclusivity and equity,” George said. “I wouldn’t have missed this march and I consider myself so lucky to be a part of a Boone community with so many powerful LGBTQIA+ voices.”

Many were dressed in rainbow colors and some carried flags and signs supporting increased inclusivity for the LGBTQI+ community.

Rhonda Littledell, who returned to the area this month, spoke about her experience as a former Baptist pastor in Watauga County who divorced her husband more than seven years ago and started dating a woman, becoming an outcast among former friends, family and colleagues.

“This is a divine moment for me. I’ve really come full circle,” Littledell said. “Speaking here is the proudest day of my life. You all are created perfectly, wonderfully and queer-fully.”

She quoted former slave and abolitionist Frederick Douglass regarding the gulf in some churches’ understanding and compassion for their LGBTQI+ parishioners.

“Between the Christianity of this land and the Christianity of Christ, I recognize the widest possible difference,” Littledell said.

Her overall message was of acceptance, love and kindness towards all people.

Hannah Finkelstein was there as both member and supporter of the community.

“It was such a delight to be at today’s event,” Finkelstein said. “The politics around the existence of LGBTQI+ people are so scary, but no legislator can take away our joy or community. Today’s event was filled with positivity, love, and celebration and I hope that shows people that all we want to do is to exist and be able to thrive.”

Even dogs participated in the rally. Photo by Zack Hill. Town council member Todd Carter prepares to speak. Photo by Zack Hill. Todd Carter and Boone human relations committee member Emily Brewer speak to attendees. Photo by Zack Hill.

