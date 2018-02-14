Incumbent Foxx, Newcomer Marshall File for Same Seat in U.S. House of Representatives

Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 4:37 pm

By Luke Weir

Virginia Foxx, republican United States House Representative for North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District, filed for re-election Tuesday with the state board of elections in Raleigh, making her the second candidate to enter the race behind democrat Jenny Marshall, who filed Monday.

North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District stretches across the northwest part of the state, including Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties. Foxx has been the district’s incumbent representative since 2005.

Congresswoman Foxx, whose residence is in Foscoe, is a conservative republican running on a small government platform. On the other side is first-time candidate Jenny Marshall of Winston Salem, running a progressive democratic campaign.

Prior to running for public office, Marshall spent her career as an educator, and has been a member of various North Carolina Democratic Party committees and caucuses, according to her campaign website.

Foxx is chairwoman of the House Education Committee and succeeded now Senator Richard Burr as the 5th district’s house representative in 2005. House members serve two-year terms and are elected on even-numbered years.

Candidate filing began Monday at noon and continues until Feb. 28 at noon. There is still time for other U.S. house hopefuls to throw their hat into the race alongside Foxx and Marshall.

Once the filing period is over, the primary vote is May 8, and general election day is Nov. 3.

To learn more about the 5th district candidates for United States House of Representatives, visit foxx.house.gov, and marshallforhouse.org, and stay tuned to High Country Press for further coverage of 2018 state and local elections.

