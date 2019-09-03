Watauga, Avery Obituaries – September 3, 2019

Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 4:52 pm

Billy Ray Pardue

1951 – 2019

Billy Ray Pardue quietly left this life August 26th, 2019 to enter into his eternal home in heaven while surrounded by his loved ones. Born February 27, 1951 in Watauga County, he was a son of Will and Ida Snyder Pardue. Billy was an active member, Deacon and Sunday School Teacher at Antioch Baptist Church in Mountain City, TN. He honorably served four years in the US Air Force and seventeen years in the Army National Guard. Billy retired as a master diesel mechanic for Hollar & Greene Produce. A Christian gentleman, Billy loved his God, family and country. He considered his family his greatest gift and was a loved and respected husband, father and grandfather. He was the best ‘PawPaw’ to his grandchildren whom he referred to as ‘the children God gave him.

Billy is survived by his wife of 45 years, Bitha Kirby Pardue; sons, Jason Pardue and wife, Teresa of Vilas and Jared Pardue of Zionville; daughter, Jessica Greene and husband, Jonathan, of Zionville; grandchildren, Colton and Cadence Greene, Isabella, Adalae and Samuel Pardue; brothers, R.C. Pardue and wife Pat and Danny Pardue, all of Zionville; and sisters, Margaret Grindstaff and husband, Danny, of Mountain City, Helen Pardue of Zionville, Patsy Courtner and husband, Jerry, of Mountain City, and Wanda Eldreth and husband, Bobby, of Todd. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ronnie and J.C. Pardue and sister-in-law, Francis Pardue.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 29th, at 1 PM at Antioch Baptist Church in Mountain City, TN, officiated by Rev. Kenny Ray Vaught and Rev. Dwayne Tester. Graveside services with Military Honors provided by the American Legion Post 130 and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90 will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Zionville.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Pardue family.



Ray Herbert Ballenger

1937 – 2019

Mr. Ray H Ballenger, 82, of High Point NC passed away Monday August 26, 2019 in Boone, NC after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

He was born to Joseph Eugene and Edna Farrior Ballenger on July 1, 1937. He married Anne Hathaway, his wife of 62 years after a lifelong friendship in Wilson, NC. He graduated from N.C. State College in 1959 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He started his career in Baltimore, MD at Bethehem Steel. Later he relocated back to Wilson, NC to help with the family business, J.E. Ballenger Refrigeration Service. There he found his calling for Commercial Heating and Air Conditioning design and installation. Ray wanted to advance in HVAC , thus, continued his work at several design contractors including Stahl Rider, Comfort Engineers, Environmental Air Systems, Benner and Fields and NOVA Engineering until he retired in 2008. Ray was very active in his Church, as an elder, deacon, choir member, Sunday School Teacher and in various leadership roles. He also enjoyed participating in Jaycees, Boy Scouts, and local choral groups. He was particularly fond of Classical, Choral and Pipe Organ music.

He loved his church and his community, however, his greatest joys were spending time with his wife and family. He enjoyed boating, hiking, backpacking and going on family picnics. He was a very caring person and never met a stranger. He was always willing to help anyone in need.

Ray is survived by his wife, Anne Hathaway Ballenger; Son, Randy Ballenger, Sabrina of Hubert, NC; Daughters, Cindy Ballenger Dray, Dean of Clayton, NC; and, Patricia Ballenger Hall of Boone, NC; Grandchildren: Brett Ballenger, Amy Bryan Ballenger, Britny Bradley Dray, Leah Seth Dray, fiancé Ashley Addie Hall Will Hall Four great grandchildren

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday August 31, 2019 at 2:00pm at Boone United Methodist Church, 471 New Market Blvd, Boone NC 28607

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ashe Assisted Living /Memory Care

182 Chattyrob Lane, West Jefferson, NC 28694 OR to Caldwell Hospice,

902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Ballenger family.



Allie Catherine Brown

1931 – 2019

Allie Hicks Brown, age 88, of Burl Brown Rd., Vilas, passed away August 30, 2019 at her home. Born February 27, 1931 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of John Wesley and Ellen Dugger Hicks. Mrs. Brown was a charter member of Vanderpool Baptist Church. Allie loved her Lord first and family next. She was always content when surrounded by grandchildren.

Everyone was always welcome in the Brown home. When visitors came to Granny Allie’s home, she started cooking and no one left hungry.

Mrs. Brown is survived by her sons, Tommy Brown, Johnny Brown and wife, Sherry, and Joe Brown and wife, Judy, all of Vilas, and Scot Brown and wife, Kathy, of Zionville; daughters, Sue Hice and husband, Paul, of Lenoir, Gail Isaacs and husband, Bob, and Carolyn Wilson and husband, Tommy, all of Zionville, Lena Faye Oliver and husband, Bud, Chris Miller and husband, Sonny, Lisa Hodges and husband, Lee, and Tonya Brown, all of Vilas; 29 grandchildren, including Wesley, Steve, April and Bill Brown; 48 great grandchildren; and 11 great-great grandchildren; sister, Christine H. Stansberry of Emmett, Idaho; and sisters-in-law, Lena Tugman Hicks of Boone and Shirley Brown Dancy of Vilas. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Burl Thomas Brown; sisters, Josephine Norris, Mazura Bell and Rosa Lee Townsend; brothers, Ray, Troy, Darrell, Dick, Ed and Johnny Hicks; granddaughters, Reda Gail Garrison and Becky Jo Brown; son-in-law, Edward Tester; and daughter-in-law, Brenda B. Brown.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday morning, Sept. 2, 2019 at 11 o’clock at the Cove Creek Elementary School Gymnasium on Vanderpool Road, officiated by Pastor Andy Watson, Rev. Derick Wilson, and grandsons, Rev. Thomas Brown, Rev. T. J. Wilson and Rev. Jeffrey Austin. The body will lie in state from 10 until 11 o’clock. Graveside services will follow in the Vanderpool Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 4 until 6 o’clock at the Cove Creek Elementary School Gymnasium.

Memorials may be made to the Vanderpool Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Roger Townsend, 301 Linda Lane, Vilas, NC 28692, or to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St., NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

The family would like to extend a special ‘Thank You’ to Allie’s caregiver, Anita Price, and to the entire staff of Caldwell Hospice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Brown family.



William Frederick “Freddie” Reese

1936 – 2019

Mr. William Fredrick “Freddie” Reese, age 82, of Grand Boulevard, Boone, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation. Born December 18, 1936 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late James Lewis and Blanche Henson Reese. Freddie retired from ASU where he worked as a dishwasher for 30 years. He attended Timbered Ridge Baptist Church and enjoyed going to the Senior Center to play Bingo.

Freddie is survived by his nieces and nephews, William Reese of Beaver Dam, Johnny Reese of Boone, Patricia Yale and husband Rick of Hays, and Bekah Adams and husband Virgil of Wilkesboro, Great niece and nephew, Carli Adams and husband Bryan Hoofnagle of Asheville, and Daniel Adams and wife Alisha of Washington, DC, and a Great-great niece, Drew Hoofnagle of Asheville.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Gene L. Reese and one nephew, Dr. Ronnie Reese.

Funeral services for Freddie Reese will be conducted Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 12 noon at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Derick Wilson. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 am until noon at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

The family would like to thank Freddie’s caregivers, Joan Price, Phyllis Harmon, Kayla Bryant, Harleah Grogan, Brenda Combs and Cathy Sesco for all their love and care. A special than you to Medi-Home Hospice also.

The family respectfully requests no food or flowers and suggests memorials to Medi-Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607.

Celia Culler

October 19, 1927 – August 29, 2019

Celia Culler, age 91, of Howard’s Creek Road, Boone, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 29, 2019, at her home.

Celia was born October 19, 1927 in Watauga County, a daughter of Tracy Culler and Arvie Winkler. She was a homemaker and a member of Rich Mountain Baptist Church.

She is survived by nine granddaughters, twins, Mary Lee Pearson and Anna Lee Miller, Annette Miller, Tracy Ward, Kathy Ellison, Emily Culler, Natalie Pearson, Laurie Evans and Kim Evans; two grandsons, Scott Coffey and Kenny Evans; two sisters, Ruth Ellen Laughridge of Morganton and Ollie Jean Yoder of Michigan; one daughter-in-law, Anne Culler of Boone, and a special nephew, John Lewis and his wife Liz of Boone.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Odell Culler; two sons, Dewey and Jamie Culler; an infant son, Ronnie; a daughter, Mary Alice Coffey, three brothers, Reverend Lloyd Culler, Max Culler, and Dallas Culler; one sister, Anna Lee Hinman, and one granddaughter, Angela Holman.

Funeral services for Celia Culler will be conducted Monday afternoon, September 2, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Gordon Noble. Burial will follow in the Culler Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Monday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service. At other times, friends may call at her home, 6104 Howard’s Creek Road, Boone.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Culler Cemetery Fund, in care of Mary Pearson, 933 Rainbow Trail, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Culler family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Molly McSwain Keesler

April 06, 1936 – August 30, 2019

Molly McSwain Keesler, age 83, of Banner Elk, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at her home.

She is survived by her husband, George A. Keesler of Banner Elk; one son, Scott Keesler and wife Jane of Boone; two grandsons, Sam Keesler and wife Hope of Montana and Will Keesler and wife Carly of Boone and one brother, W.S. McSwain and wife Mary of North Wilkesboro. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one son, Andy Keesler, her father and mother, Walter Scott and Agnus Loflin McSwain, two sisters, Betty James and Sue McSwain.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Keesler family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Janta Michael Farthing Hardin

December 22, 1924 – September 02, 2019

Janta Michael Farthing Hardin, age 94, of 430 Daniel Boone Drive, Boone passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at her home.

Janta is survived by two daughters, Janet Farthing Ford of Charlotte and Shelley Farthing Manner and husband Charles Cook of Salisbury. She also survived by five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and four great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son, Fred R. “Bob” Farthing, Jr.; one grandaughter, Tonyah Browning Edmisten; her father and mother, Fred and Margie Greer Michael; three sisters, Lois Davis, Toyce Michael, and Billie Jean Cook; two brothers, Fred E. “Bud” Michael and Charles L. Michael.

Funeral services for Janta Michael Farthing Hardin will be conducted Thursday afternoon, September 5, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Rutherwood Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Herbert McCoy. Burial will follow in the Rutherwood Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hardin family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Tracey Ward

March 3, 1986 – August 26, 2019

Tracey Ward, age 33, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at his home.

He was born on March 12, 1986 in Newland, North Carolina, he was the son of Jerry Ward and Betty Cook Ward.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Dennis and Jean Cook and Niece, Joy Cook.

Tracey was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed collecting knives, wrestling, fishing, golfing, and animals. He loved to talk to people and to laugh with friends and family. He enjoyed listening to country music and his favorite color was red. He was also and avid supporter of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Tracey leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife, Patricia Ward of Butler, TN, Parents, Jerry and Betty Ward of Elk Park, NC, Special Aunt and Uncle, Patsy and Floyd Townsend of Banner Elk, NC, Grandparents, Aris and Grace Ward of Elizabethton, TN, numerous aunts and uncles, and a multitude of friends.

Services for Tracey Ward will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. George Wright and Rev. Bryan Griffith officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 pm up until the service hour at 7 pm on Thursday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday August 30, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Ward Family Cemetery on Sam Eller Rd.

In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to: Avery County Shriners, P.O. Box 1294 Linville, NC 28646

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Ward family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Tracey and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Rick Wise

June 14, 1951 – August 27, 2019

Rick Wise, age 68, of Nebo, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his home.

He was born on June 14, 1951 in Marion, North Carolina, a son of the late Sheriff of Burke Co. Alvin Wise and the late Clara Calhoun Wise.

He was preceded in death by his Parents and his Wife, Janice Freeman Wise and the mother of his daughter Terrie Huffman.

Rick was a member of Jonas Ridge Baptist Church. He enjoyed trout fishing in Montana, Westerns, NASCAR, Fords and Gunsmoke. Rick was able to meet and shake Roy Acuff’s hand backstage at the Grand Ole Opera during his brother David’s performance and he truly cherished that memory. He sang in the The Ridgeway Quartet for many years. Rick also worked for the Avery Co. Sherrifs office for 15 years.

Rick leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Daughter, Misty (Adam) Shane of Candler, NC, Granddaughter, Shelby Brooke Craig of Asheville, NC, Granddaughter, Brittany Umphlett of Spruce Pine, NC, Brother, David (Tammy) Wise of Nebo, NC, Brother, Ernie (Cynthia) Wise of Nebo, NC, Niece, Jennifer Smith, Nephews: Myron Wise, Blake Wise, Robbie Wise, and Jensen Wise.

Funeral Services for Rick Wise will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Derek Lingerfelt officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 4:00 pm up until the service hour at 5:00 pm on Saturday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will follow with Color Guard Honors at Jonas Ridge Cemetery.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to: Care Partners of McDowell Co., Nurse Tonya Harris, and Ernie and Cynthia Wise for the loving care that they gave Rick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Care Partners of McDowell Co. 575 Airport Rd. Marion, NC 28752.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Wise family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Rick and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Goldie Gragg Danner

March 25, 1921 – August 30, 2019

Goldie Gragg Danner, age 98, of Linville, North Carolina passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk in Banner Elk, NC.

She was born on March 25, 1921 in Carey’s Flat, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Sylverster Gragg and the late Queen Coffey Gragg.

She was preceded in death by her: Parents, Husband, John Danner, Sr.; Son, Steven Danner; Son-In-Law, Adrian Evans, 1 sister and 5 brothers.

Goldie was a member of Linville Evangelical Methodist Church. She was a lifelong Sunday School teacher, which she was extremely proud of. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, quilting, gardening and spending time with her friends and family. She enjoyed listening to old time Gospel music.

Goldie leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, John (Sammie) Danner, Jr. of Florence, SC, Daughter, Elaine Evans of Moorsville, NC, 6 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren, 5 Great Great Grandchildren, Sister, Mable Hartley of Newberry, SC, Brother, Cecil (Jewel) Gragg of Lenior, NC, numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

Services for Goldie Danner will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Linville Evangelical Methodist Church with Dr. Ken Harper and Rev. Burl Greer officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 pm up until the service hour at 2:00 pm on Monday at Linville Evangelical Methodist Church.

Interment will follow in Tanglewood Cemetery.

The Danner Family would like to offer a Special Thank You to Lisa Gaddy and Eula Mae King who called and visited Goldie and talked to her daily. Also they would like to thank the nurses and staff at Life Care of Banner Elk for the care that they gave Goldie.

Memorials Donations may be made to the Linville Evangelical Methodist Church or to the Linville Volunteer Fire Dept.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Danner family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Goldie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

