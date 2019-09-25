Watauga, Avery Obituaries – September 24, 2019

Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 8:27 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Barbara Jane Church

1964 – 2019

Barbara Jane Church, age 55, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.

She was born on September 14, 1964 in Watauga County, North Carolina, a daughter of Robert Church and Mary Jane Klutz Aldridge.

Barbara was a very compassionate, loving person, thoughtful and determined. She was a good daughter, a wonderful person and Nurse. She touched the lives of many, she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her Mother, Mary Jane Aldridge;

Barbara leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Father, Robert Church of Newland, NC, Brother, Sim Aldridge of Crossnore, NC.

Several Aunts and Uncles and many loving Cousins.

Services for Barbara Jane Church will be held on, Saturday, September 28, 2019 beginning at 4:00PM at Emmanuel Baptist Church, with Pastor Joe Inghan officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00PM until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Medi Home Hospice, P.O. Box 1357, Newland, NC 28657

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Church family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Barbara and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. Announcement is courtesy of Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory, Boone, NC.

Rheanne Greene Bumgarner

July 16, 1981 – September 21, 2019

Rheanne Greene Bumgarner, age 38, of Millers Creek, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Wilkes Regional Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband, Jeremy Kenneth Bumgarner of the home; one daughter, Corbin Frankie Bumgarner and one son, Kendon Channing Bumgarner of the home; her father and mother, A. Smokie Greene and Annette P. Greene of Ferguson; one sister, Reagan Greene Bynum and husband Samuel S. of Deep Gap; father and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Cathy Bumgarner of Millers Creek; one brother-in-law, Josh Bumgarner and wife Brandie of Wilkesboro and one sister-in-law, Keishawn Winters and Josh of Millers Creek. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Brenner Children’s Hospital, 1 Medical Center Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27157, or to Wake Forest Care at Home Hospice, 126 Executive Drive, Suite 110, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

Online condolences may be sent to the Bumgarner family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Gladys Virginia Oakes Shull

November 30, 1928 – September 22, 2019

Gladys Virginia Oakes Shull, age 90, of 891 Rainbow Trail, Boone, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her residence.

The daughter of the late Roby Isom Oakes and Macie Mae Colvard Oakes, she was born November 30, 1928 in Watauga County. She was a retired seamstress with Shadowline and she was of the baptist faith.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry William Shull of the home, three daughters, Katie Davis and husband Steve of Fort Mills, South Carolina; Patty Minton White of Blowing Rock and Kelly Shull Gibson of the home, one son, Daniel Shull and wife Marcia of Boone, three grandsons, Jason Triplett and wife Kelly of Littleton, Colorado; Joseph Minton, and Carrie Zimmerman of Boone and Matthew White and wife Meshell of Charlotte, North Carolina, four great-granddaughters, Dajiah Minton of Blowing Rock; Logan Triplett of Littleton, Colorado; Bailey Zimmerman of Boone and Aleigha White of Charlotte, North Carolina, three Great-grandsons, Noah Triplett of Littleton, Colorado; Chase Minton of Boone and Jordon White of Charlotte, North Carolina.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one grandson, William Lee Gibson, one brother, Bynum Oakes, four sisters, Louise Oakes, Myrtle Miller, Blanche Brown and Eula Blackburn, one son-in-law, Minister Robert A. White.

Funeral Services for Gladys Virginia Oakes Shull will be conducted Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Gary Shew, Reverend Derek Moose and Reverend Jerry Shull will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Shull family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Shirley Ann Goodwin

March 26, 1952 – September 23, 2019

Shirley Ann Cline Goodwin, age 67, of Jefferson, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Health.

The daughter of the late Lyon C. Cline and Tennie Kathryn Curtis Cline, she was born March 26, 1952 in Grapevine, Texas. She was a homemaker and a member of Laurel Springs Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Goodwin of Jefferson; two daughters, Mary “Merkey” Craig of Trenton, Tennessee and Kim Depmsey and husband Allen of West Jefferson; two granddaughters, Elena Craig of Trenton, Tennessee and Rebekah Craig of Paris Tennessee; one grandson, Matt Craig and wife Devin of Paris, Tennessee; one sister, Brenda Gordon and husband Ben of Prairie, Arkansas and one brother, Lynn Cline and wife Diane of Watauga, Texas. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Lyon C. Cline and Tennie Kathryn Curtis Cline, two sisters, Kathy Leahy and Jean Starr and two brothers, Glen Cline and Terry Cline.

Funeral services for Shirley Ann Cline Goodwin will be conducted Friday, September 27, 2019 at 3:00 o’clock at Laurel Springs Baptist Church. Reverend Travis Suits will officiate.

Interment will be conducted Monday, September 30, 2019 at Salisbury National Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 until 7 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Shirley Ann Goodwin to, Memory Operation Heal Our Patriots, a project of Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Goodwin family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Nadine Jackson White

December 29, 1944 – September 24, 2019

Nadine Jackson White, age 74, of Greenville, North Carolina, a native and former resident of Watauga County passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greeneville, North Carolina.

Funeral services for Nadine Jackson White will be conducted Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 1:00 at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the White family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements



Barbara Church

September 14, 1964 – September 17, 2019

Barbara Jane Church, age 55, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.

She was born on September 14, 1964 in Watauga County, North Carolina, a daughter of Robert Church and Mary Jane Klutz Aldridge.

Barbara was a very compassionate, loving person, thoughtful and determined. She was a good daughter, a wonderful person and Nurse. She touched the lives of many, she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her Mother, Mary Jane Aldridge;

Barbara leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Father, Robert Church of Newland, NC, Brother, Sim Aldridge of Crossnore, NC.

Several Aunts and Uncles and many loving Cousins.

Services for Barbara Jane Church will be held on, Saturday, September 28, 2019 beginning at 4:00PM at Emmanuel Baptist Church, with Pastor Joe Inghan officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00PM until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Medi Home Hospice, P.O. Box 1357, Newland, NC 28657

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Church family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Barbara and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Preacher Bud Parker

June 26, 1939 – September 17, 201

Fenton Sydney (Bud) Parker, age 80, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at The Waters at Roan Highlands Nursing Center in Roan Mountain, TN.

He was born on June 16, 1939 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of Arnold and Kate Parker.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Arnold Parker; Mother, Kate Elizabeth Parker; Brother; Richard Arnold (Dick) Parker

Bud was born and raised in the town of Newland, North Carolina. Bud served in the Navy from 1958 to 1962 as a Sonarman 2nd Class Petty Officer E-5.

After his discharge in 1962, he met and married Mildred Grace Blair and soon moved to Charlotte, NC where they lived for eight years while working in electronics and as a plant supervisor. While there, he served at Shopton Road Baptist Church as deacon and Sunday school teacher. It was during those years that Bud surrendered to the call to preach the gospel, and later received a bachelor degree from Liberty University and Louisiana Theological Suminary.

This call eventually led him to move back to the mountains in 1970 where he started Faith Baptist Church in Linville, NC. Bud pastored this church faithfully for thirty-eight years. His zeal for the Lord and love for others led his life to have a powerful influence on countless people throughout his ministry. He will always be remembered for pastoring “the biggest little church” in western North Carolina.

His Pastor’s heart touched many lives as he cared for each and every individual in his congregation. After his retirement from Faith Baptist in 2008 Bud and Mildred moved to Asheboro, NC where he served as Associate Pastor at Fayetteville Street Baptist Church. In 2016 Bud moved to Roan Mountain, Tennessee where he enjoyed his front porch and his beloved mountains.

Bud’s larger than life personality, quick wit and generous heart will be sorely missed.

Preacher Bud leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 57 years, Mildred Blair Parker of Roan Mountain, TN; Daughters, Angela (Bryan) Stoeltzing of Roan Mountain, TN; Melody (Eric) Johnson of Asheboro, NC.; Shelia (Jon) Dresbach of Asheboro, NC,; Amy (Rev. Michael) Edwards of Kannapolis, NC, Sister, Pam (Rick) Farrish of Carrollton, GA, Brother, Randall (Carolyn) Parker of Greenfield, IN.

Ten Grandchildren; Four Great-Grandchildren

Numerous Nieces and Nephews

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Roan Mountain

Services for Preacher Bud will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 beginning at 3:00PM at First Baptist Church of Roan Mountain with Pastor Geren Street, Dr. Randy Parker and Dr. Bruce Dickerson officiating.

The private graveside will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Faith Baptist Church in Linville, NC.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Parker family by visiting our website www.rsfh.netThe care of Fenton and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Belinda Kay Bauer

March 21, 1961 – September 19, 2019

Belinda Kay Bauer, age 58, of Cocoa, Florida passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Newland, North Carolina.

She was born on March 20, 1961 in Orange County, Florida, a daughter of Terrance Lee Browning and Sandra Huth Adermann.

Belinda was a loving mother and wife, a perfectionist, was very determined and loved her grandchildren. She worked in medical billing.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Terrance Lee Browning;

Belinda leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband of 38 years, George Bauer of Cocoa, FL; Mother; Sandra Kay Adermann. Son: Clinton Bauer of Raleigh, NC, Daughter; Samantha Bauer of Cocoa, FL, Brother; Bryan Browning (Cheryl) of Eustis, FL., Granddaughter; Madison Bauer; Grandson; Brandon Bauer

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Bauer family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Belinda and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Marsha Jones Fletcher

December 20, 1967 – September 21, 2019

Marsha Jones Fletcher, age 51 Years, of Grover, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Hospice House in Kings Mountain.

She was born on December 20, 1967 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of Jerry Dalton Jones and Martha “Janie” Jones of Banner Elk.

Marsha was very family oriented and enjoyed spending time with her husband, her 3 boys and her step daughters. Her husband, Tommy and Marsha had a big love of music and they would travel together as Tommy sung in the “Southern Chains” band. Marsha loved to cook and collect recipe books. She was a lover of animals and nature, finding joys in the simple things, such as admiring the beauty of a leaf or pine cone. She will be remembered for her kind and loving spirit which is an inspiration to everyone. She was a giver and always put others before herself. Despite her pain she always wore a smile and never complained Many people have learned a great deal from Marsha’s great outlook on life, love and happiness. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her Mother, Martha “Janie” Jones; Infant Sister; Tina Louise Jones.

Marsha leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband Tommy Fletcher of Grover, NC;

Son, Levi Gwyn of Mooresville, NC, Son, Daniel Gwyn of Asheboro, NC, Son, Joshua Gwyn of Banner Elk, NC, Stepdaughter Haleigh Fletcher of Pembroke, NC and Stepdaughter Erin Fletcher of Boone, NC.

Services for Marsha Jones Fletcher will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 beginning at 12:00PM at the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Donald Gragg officiating.

Interment will be in the Cannon Cemetery the same afternoon.

Cannon Cemetery is next to Dayton Jones Ln, off Beech Mountain Rd. in Heaton, NC. The Cemetery is behind the farm beyond a gate seen from the road.

Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.

The care of Marsha and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Vessie Jones Freeman

June 5, 1920 – September 22, 2019

Vessie Jones Freeman, age 99, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, NC.

She was born on June 15, 1920 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of Wesley Jones and Missouri Burleson Jones.

Vessie was a member of Powdermill Baptist Church, where she held a church office, and had sang with church quartets. She enjoyed flower gardening and cooking, especially her famous chocolate pies. Her later years were spent reading her Bible and praying for others.

Although she was a home-body, she loved visitors. She had a good sense of humor, a positive attitude, and was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved and enjoyed her family, but her greatest love was the Lord and her church. She was always looking for the Lord to return.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Wesley Jones; Mother, Missouri Jones; her husband, Calvin John Freeman; two Sisters, Nelle Helen Ollis,and Maxine Gertrude Brown; and her Son-In-Law, Christopher Nolan Henley; .

Vessie leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Gerry Henley; a grandson, Chris Henley; and a granddaughter, Monica Kritz (Rev. Jason), all of Spruce Pine; a niece, Brenda Turbyfill (Melvin), and two great-nephews, Bob and Sherrill Turbyfill, all of Newland.

Funeral services and burial for Vessie Jones Freeman will be private.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorials may be made to the Gideons International in memory of Vessie Freeman.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Freeman family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net.

The care of Vessie Freeman and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Comments

comments