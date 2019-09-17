Watauga, Avery Obituaries – September 17, 2019

Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 4:48 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

David Harrison Lewis

1953 – 2019

David Harrison Lewis of Boone, NC went home to be with Jesus on September 14, 2019.

David was born July 18, 1953 in Boone, NC. He was the son of Walter Lewis and Mildred Carlton Lewis.

David’s great sense of humor and love of a good joke will be missed by his family. David loved watching old westerns and enjoyed his cats.

He graduated from Watauga High School.

David is survived by his mother, Mildred Lewis of Boone and brother William Lewis and wife Kerry of Zionville, NC.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice



Pauline “Polly” Hayes

1936 – 2019

Mrs. Pauline Greene Hayes, age 83, of Boone, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at her home. Born March 2, 1936 in Florida, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Ruby Rayfield Greene. Pauline was a member of the Boone Advent Christian Church for many years. She worked at the Appalachian Theatre for many years along with her husband C. J. she was also a loving and devoted grandmother.

She is survived by one daughter, Kelly Hayes, and two granddaughters, Kinsey and Kloie Greene, all of Boone.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband C. J. Hayes and a son, Chuck Hayes and one brother, Albert Greene.

Funeral services for Mrs. Pauline Greene Hayes will be conducted Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Boone Advent Christian Church. Officiating will be Rev. Gordon Noble. Burial will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 o’clock until 2 o’clock at the church.

The family respectfully requests no food of flowers. Memorials may be made to Real Love Ministries, PO Box 846, Rutherford College, NC 28671.

Nancy Hicks Vannoy May 02, 1927 – September 13, 2019

Nancy Hicks Vannoy, age 92, of Railroad Grade Road, Todd, passed away Friday evening, September 13, 2019.

Nancy was born May 2, 1927 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Albert William Hicks and Flora Hicks Hicks. She was a homemaker and a member of Pilot Mountain Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Fred Vannoy of the home; one son, John M. Vannoy and wife Angel of Mooresville, North Carolina; two daughters, Deborah Williams of Todd and Sandy Ann Vannoy and husband Jim Todd of Todd, three grandsons, Chad Moretz and wife April of Marion, North Carolina; Jeff Moretz and wife Stephanie of Todd and Barrett Vannoy of Mooresville, North Carolina; one grandaughter, Carley Vannoy of Mooresville, North Carolina; Two Great-grandchildren, Indya and Drake Moretz of Marion, North Carolina; two sisters, Mary Norris and husband Carl of Zionville and Ellen McGuire and husband Jack of Bethel. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mack A. Vannoy, five sisters and one brother.

Funeral services for Nancy Hicks Vannoy will be conducted Monday, September 16, 2019 at 2:00 o’clock at Pilot Mountain Baptist Church. Pastor Keith Woodie will officiate. Interment will follow in Pilot Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, at the church, one hour prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to, Pilot Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of, Connie Winebarger, 160 Winebarger Drive, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Mary Henson

August 1, 1945 – September 14, 2019

Mary Henson, age 74, of Jonas Ridge, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk in Banner Elk, NC.

She was born on August 1, 1945 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Levi Henson and the late Gladys Carpenter Henson.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; Brother, Edgar Henson; and Sister, Margaret Arney.

Mary was a member of Midway Holiness Church. She taught Sunday School and Bible School for many years at Jonas Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed the outdoors, flowers and birds. She also enjoyed listening to Gospel Music.

Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Sister, Grace McCall of Lenoir, NC, Brother, Roy Henson of Jonas Ridge, NC, Brother, LeRoy (Marcella) Henson of Spruce Pine, NC, Brother, Harold Henson of Lenoir, NC, Nephew, Chris (Andrea) Arney of Morganton, NC, Nephew, Tim Henson of Bryson City, NC, Great Nephews, Callie Arney and CJ Arney.

Funeral Services for Mary Henson will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Brother Roy Arnett officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm up until the service hour at 2:00 pm on Wednesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in the Gingercake Cemetery.

The Henson family would like to offer a special thank you to: Lula, Debbie, Rosemary, Nikki and the rest of the staff at Life Care of Banner Elk.

Robin Vance Greene

January 1, 1972 – September 15, 2019

Robin Vance Greene, age 47, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.

She was born on January 1, 1972 in Crossnore, North Carolina, a daughter of Robert Vance and Sheila Brewer Vance.

She was preceded in death by her Grandfather, Buster Brewer; Two Grandmothers, Virgie Brewer and Ethel Painter; Special Nephew, Tyler Newsome; Uncle, Sam Brewer.

Robin was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland. She enjoyed Cats, Flea Markets, Shopping, Facebooking and sightseeing. She enjoyed spending time with her nephews and all of her family. She also enjoyed listening to country music.

Robin leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband of 25 years, Donald Greene of Newland, NC; Parents, Robert (Shelia) Vance of Newland, NC, Sister, Sherry (Chad) Lee of Newland, NC, Two Special Nephews, Cayden and Carson Lee of Newland, NC, Mother-In-Law, Katy Lee of Newland, NC, Uncle, Kenny (Penny) Vance of Cranberry, NC, Very Special Cat, Ruby, and several Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins.

Services for Robin Vance Greene will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 7:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland with Rev. Dave Atkins officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00 pm up until the service hour at 7:00 pm on Wednesday at the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland.

Internment will be at White Pine Cemetery on Thursday September 19, 2019 at 10:00 am.

