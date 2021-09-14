Watauga, Avery Obituaries – September 14, 2021

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

.

.

Martha Lorene “Lorene” Watson

1941 – 2021

Martha Lorene Watson, 80 of the Stoney Fork community in Deep Gap, NC, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

She was born March 13, 1941 to the late Ray and Hettie Hamby of Deep Gap. She was a member of Mt. Paran Baptist Church in Stoney Fork, NC.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Grady Lee Watson, one son, Neilson Watson and one sister Carolyn Trivette.

She is survived by one sister, Janis Green and husband Mac of Deep Gap; one daughter, Lori Sanders and husband Mark of Sparta, NC; two sons, Reverend R. D. Watson and wife Betsy of Deep Gap and Roger Watson and wife Sharon of Deep Gap, NC; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, one sister-in-law, Josephine and husband Jerry Shumake of Ferguson, NC; several nephews and nieces also survive.

The family would like to thank her grandson and caregiver, Joseph Watson, special friends, Cole Miller and Hope Milom, Amorem Hospice Nurses Alberta, Courtney and Chaplain Billy Norris. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Amorem, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

The family will receive friends at the home of Jonathan Watson at 227 Ray Hamby Lane, Deep Gap, NC.

A graveside service will be conducted at Mt. Paran Baptist Church at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Officiating will be Reverend Rick Cornejo, Reverend R. D. Watston and Reverend Roy Smith.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

.

.

James Lee Bryan

1936 – 2021

James Lee Bryan, age 84, of Antioch Road, Mountain City, Tennessee, and a native and former resident of the Vilas community, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center. Born December 3, 1936 in Watauga County, he was a son of Frank and Florence Anderson Bryan. Lee was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in the Silver Stone community. He worked most of his life as a carpenter for various construction companies. Family was the most important part of his life. He enjoyed any outdoor activity, especially fishing and hunting, and played in baseball and softball tournaments until he was well into his 60’s.

Mr. Bryan is survived by his daughter, Robin Bryan Toohey and husband, John, of Charlotte; sons, Bobby Bryan and Jamie Bryan, both of Mountain City, TN; granddaughter, Samantha Toohey of Charlotte, grandson, Geoffrey Toohey and wife, Alyssia, and great-grandson, Rowan Toohey, all of Mooresville; and brother, Lewis Bryan and wife, Peggy, of Forest Hills, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Isaacs Bryan; sister, Faye Bryan; and brother, Nathan Bryan.

A Celebration of Life service for James Lee Bryan will be conducted Friday afternoon, September 17, 2021 at 4 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel.

The family respectfully requests that visitors wear a mask and observe social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Austin & Barnes to assist the family with expenses.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Bryan family

.

.

Martha Clara Blair

1931 – 2021

Martha Worked, Studied, Travelled and Sweetened Lives of Family and Friends March 4, 1931 – Sept. 10, 2021

Martha Clara DeLancey Blair, born March 4, 1931 to Martha Ballew DeLancey and William Whitley DeLancey of Greensboro, North Carolina. Martha was second oldest of seven children: Evelyn Arnold, William Jr., David, Cora Lea Kempton, James and Sarah. Martha grew up during the Great Depression and supported winning World War II by collecting scrap metal. In 1949 after graduating Bessemer High School, she married C. Homer Blair. She completed business college with honors and began a career with Home Life Insurance Co. of New York, later becoming Office Manager. Martha loved traveling and camping with Homer in the USA and Canada until his untimely death in 1993. Martha loved celebrating all family and special occasions with her notorious Tunnel of Fudge Cake and chocolate fudge candy. For many years, Martha served on committees of Mount Pisgah Methodist Church. After a full life, she rests beside Homer at Guilford Memorial Park. A memorial service will be celebrated later at Mount Pisgah Methodist Church in Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Martha’s name to Mount Pisgah Methodist Church, 2600 Pisgah Church Rd., Greensboro, N. C. 27455.

Online Condolences may be shared with Martha's family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Blair family.

.

.

Maggie Juanita Welch

1930 – 2021

Mrs. Juanita Greer Welch, age 91, of the Stoney Fork Community, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Mrs. Welch was born May 1, 1930 in Watauga County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Virgil M. Greer and Clara Church Greer. She was a homemaker and a member of Stony Fork Baptist Church.

Mrs. Welch is survived by one son, Charles E. Welch and wife Sharon of Boone; a daughter Euna Dale Church of Germanton, NC; two granddaughters, Renee Beshears Hamby and husband Doug of Deep Gap, and Carla Welch Johnson and husband David of Boone; one grandson Mitchel E. Church and wife Alison of Germanton; four great granddaughters, Candice Ward of Sugar Grove, Amelia Johnson of Boone and Maggie and Katie Church of Germanton; two great grandsons, Joshua Hamby of Boone and Zane Johnson of Boone; three great great granddaughters, Molly and Katie Ward of Sugar Grove and Tessa Rose Hamby of Boone; three great great grandsons, Titus, Tilden and Talon Hamby of Boone; A son-in-law Ray Beshears of Deep Gap; two sisters, Lezette Greer of Boone, and Joann Greer and husband Bill of Lenoir; one brother, Mack Greer of Boone; sisters-in-law Joyce Greer of Boone and Diane Greer of Clayton, NC. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ransom E. Welch; one daughter, Mary Evelyn Welch Beshears; one great grandson-in-law Christopher Ward; six brothers, Paul, Silas, Brook, Joe, Shanty and Zeke Greer; two sisters Dare Greene and Mozelle Miller.

Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stony Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.

Grandson Mitchel Church and great grandson Joshua Hamby will officiate.

Memorial donations may be made to Stony Fork Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Welch family.

.

.

Janice Robinson Rowe

April 15, 1949 – September 8, 2021

Dr. Janice Christine Robinson Rowe died at her home in Boone, NC in the arms of her family on September 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Blaine Robinson; her mother, Estelle Marie Nefores Robinson Fulp; and her sister, Linda Marie Robinson Creedon. Janice is survived by her husband of 49 years, Dr. Evan Keith Rowe, Jr. of Boone; her son, Evan Keith Rowe, III of Durham, NC, along with his wife Nicole Elizabeth Triche and their daughter Cecilia Wren Triche-Rowe; her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Rowe McKinney of Boone, NC, along with her daughter Mattie Grace McKinney and her twin sons Alexander Keith McKinney and Calvin Roy McKinney; and her sister Carole Anne Robinson Rhodes and her husband Peter Rhodes; as well as a large and well-loved number of cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

Janice was born in Pittsburgh, PA, and throughout her life maintained a strong bond with the city and surrounding area and its rugged beauty. She attended St. Anselm’s Catholic School until her first year of high school; moved to Uniontown for her sophomore and junior years; and in 1966, she moved to Chapel Hill, NC to complete high school as her mother entered graduate school in public health. She quickly returned to Pennsylvania however to attend Slippery Rock State University, receiving her B.A. in biology as well as meeting the love of her life in a fellow student, Evan K. Rowe, Jr. She graduated in 1971, spent the summer with her sister Linda working in Cape Cod, and the next year Janice and Evan were married on August 19th in College Park, MD. They embarked on a midwestern adventure and moved to East Lansing, MI, where Janice worked as a scanner in a high energy physics laboratory and drove what would be her favorite car, a metal flake green Volkswagen Bug while Evan pursued his master’s degree at Michigan State University. They welcomed their son Evan Keith III in 1975 and soon headed west for St. Cloud, MN, during Evan’s research for his Ph.D. Upon his graduation in the spring of 1980, the family made their way to Boone and made the small mountain town the home where they would raise their family, soon to include daughter Elizabeth Ann.

In Boone Janice began what would be a nearly 40-year career of preparing taxes with H&R Block achieving the status of Enrolled Agent, where she enjoyed the camaraderie and friendships she found in the office as much as she loved “the puzzle–finding the way to make all the numbers add up right.” She also discovered a love of teaching that would see her obtain her Red Cross Instructor certification and begin as an adjunct instructor in Emergency Response at Appalachian State University, making her way through the ranks of academia while simultaneously completing a master’s degree followed by her doctoral work in Leadership and Higher Education, receiving her Ed.D in 2005. This journey of learning and sharing knowledge of over 35 years was her absolute passion, and capped a lifetime of curiosity, wide-ranging interests, and hard work, always undertaken with the goal of giving back.

Janice fought cancer for several years, undergoing the difficult and painful treatments with her trademark sense of humor and optimism, saying often that she was “far too stubborn” for cancer to win. In the end she won; bravely pursuing treatment on her terms and never letting the disease take charge of her life. She spent a week in August with her huge extended family at an oceanfront house in Wrightsville Beach, reading on the beach and feeling the sand on her bare feet, her family at her side and the ocean before her: her favorite place. She had a very short period of gentle and generous hospice care at her home, her family surrounding her with love as she found rest when she was ready.

The family will be hosting a celebration of Janice’s life from 4:00pm until 6:00pm on Saturday, September 11, at Rocky Knob Mountain Bike Park, 285 Mountain Bike Way, Boone, NC, 28607.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Medi Home Health and Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 101, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Rowe family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Ronda Hicks

July 11, 1945 – September 10, 2021

Ronda Hicks, age 76, of Harmon Road, Banner Elk, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.

He is survived by one daughter, Jeannie Jones-Coltson and husband Eric of Dallas, North Carolina; one son, Rusty Jones and wife Elizabeth of Bluefield, West Virginia; one granddaughter, Dakota Jones of Dallas, North Carolina; one grandson, Jacob Coltson of Dallas, North Carolina and one great-granddaughter, Madeline Clubb of Dallas, North Carolina; one sister, Rosie Williams and husband Dan of Banner Elk and one brother Gordon Hicks of Banner Elk. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Floyd and Dorsie Harmon Hicks, one sister, Eva Hicks and one brother, Bennie Hicks.

Funeral services for Ronda Hicks will be conducted Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 6:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Harvey Presnell will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:00, prior to the service at the chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bethany Baptist Church, Worley Road, Banner Elk, North Carolina 28604 or to The Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hicks family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Marsha Lafaille-Slade

July 02, 1961 – September 11, 2021

Marsha Lafaille-Slade, age 60, of Boone, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Amorem in Lenoir.

She is survived by her husband, Patrick McConkey of Boone; two daughters, Nikki Slade and husband David Smith of Boone and Sarah Lafaille of Boone; two grandsons, Eli Slade of Boone and Jaydon Lafaille-Ward of Boone; two sons, Josh McConkey of Boone and Tim McConkey and wife Sherrill Fox of Asheville; special family members, Robin Combs and family of Ocala, Florida; Joby Alexander and family Of Ocala, Florida; Dennis Holt of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Priscilla and Dave Grey of Boone and Florence Lesser and her special friends the band members of The Collective in Newland.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Sam and Florence Slade, one sister, Barbara Ross and one brother, Irwin Slade.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at http://www.pancan.org or to the Moose Children’s Home, www.mooseheart.org

Online condolences may be sent to the Lafaille-Slade family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Dewey Jasper Thomas

November 04, 1914 – September 05, 2021

Dewey Jasper Thomas passed away peacefully on September 5, 2021, at the age of 106. He was born on November 4, 1914, in Mabel, North Carolina to Alfred & Eliza Thomas, joining five siblings: Cora, Nora, Arthur, Lillian, and Clay. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina, near the Tennessee line, his family’s home was the hub of Sunday afternoon hospitality for their Baptist community. Here he learned about family ties, about being a good neighbor – here he fought off polio with the dedication of a loving mother.

At the age of 22, Dewey decided to “go West” where he lived and worked in the logging industry of Idaho and Washington and in the grain fields of Sherman County. Thomas was drafted in August, 1941, four months prior to Pearl Harbor, for what he thought was one year of duty. He served over four years with 39 months in a combat zone with the 808th Engineers Aviation Battalion, Fifth Air Corps in Australia, New Guinea and the Philippines. He attained the rank of Sergeant and earned five bronze stars. He was discharged from the service in October 1945, returned to Wasco, Oregon, and married Catherine Fridley November 10, 1945.

While raising a family, farming and running a herd of Angus cattle, Dewey served as Commander of the American Legion Post and was on the farm cooperative board. He became a church board member, 4-H leader and fair board member. At the age of 61, Dewey served as a Sherman County Commissioner and then as county judge for nearly a decade.

After retiring from farming, Dewey and Catherine decided to see some of the world for themselves traveling to China, Russia, Europe, and the South Pacific and enjoyed becoming grandparents of five between 1976 and 1981.

Catherine passed away in December 1999 and Dewey began a new chapter in his life, writing of his military years, volunteering at the Veterans Home and the Sherman County Historical Museum, and serving on the budget committee of NORCOR for several years. In 2011 he flew to Washington, D.C. with an Honor Flight contingent to visit the World War II Memorial.

Following recovery from a broken hip, Dewey moved into The Springs at Mill Creek in February of 2019. Representative Greg Walden met with him on Armed Forces Day, May 18, 2019, when an interview with Thomas was recorded for the Veterans History Project of the American Folklife Center. The video along with a memoir written by Thomas with his daughter, the late Reine Thomas, were submitted to become a part of the Library of Congress collection.

Dewey was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Arthur & Clay Thomas; sisters Cora Moretz, Nora Warren and Lillian Younce; wife Catherine Thomas ; and daughter Reine M. Thomas.

He is survived by his son Kent Thomas (Melva), Wasco, OR; Grandchildren: Jamie King (Dave) Idaho Falls, ID; Casey Hayes (Kristi) San Diego, CA; Jesse Thomas (Sara), Lincoln, NE; Abby Kraayeveld (Jefferey) Ridgefield, WA; Joshua Thomas (Britney) Queen Creek, AZ; Great Grandchildren: Carson Thomas, Lincoln, NE; Nolan & Piper Hayes, San Diego, CA; Ava & Haddie Kraayeveld, Ridgefield, WA; Brady & Brooks Thomas, Queen Creek, AZ; Jack & Emma King, Idaho Falls, ID.

Graveside services will be held at the Sunrise Cemetery in Wasco, OR, September 18 at 1 pm. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sherman County Historical Society, PO Box 173, Moro, OR 97039 or Wasco United Methodist Church, PO Box 43, Wasco, OR 97065.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

.

.

Grace McKee Calhoun

July 26, 1934 – September 8, 2021

Grace McKee Calhoun, age 87, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Life Care Center in Banner Elk, NC.

Grace was born on July 26, 1934 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Henry McKee and the late Bertha Thompson McKee.

She was a member of the Cranberry Baptist Church and liked to cook, flower gardens and quilting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Fred Arnold Calhoun; Sister, Ruby Holtsclaw; Three Brothers, Dallas McKee, Don McKee, John McKee; .

Grace leaves behind to cherish her memory Two Sons, David (Michelle) Calhoun of Newland, NC, Randy (Karen) Calhoun of Spruce Pine, NC; Two Daughters, Tammy Gardner of Newland, NC, Tracy Brewer of Linville, NC; Two Sisters, Belle Cole of Elizabethton, TN, Nell Fair of Elizabethton, TN; Five grandchildren; Five great grandchildren.

Private graveside services will take place in the Church of Jesus Christ Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Hospice of the Blue Ridge and to the staff of Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Dr. Spruce Pine, NC 28777

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Calhoun family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Grace and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

Ella Louise Fields Trice

January 9, 1933 – September 8, 2021

Ella Louise Fields Trice passed away Tuesday evening, September 7, 2021 following a brief illness. She is survived by her daughter, Kathie Massee, widow of David Massee, and her son, Bill, Charles W. Trice, Jr., (Kathy). She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, Charles W. Trice and their son, Rodney Evan Trice (Regina). She is also survived by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Like most mountain women, Louise was a wonderful cook and helped raise a big vegetable garden yearly from which she canned and froze the best things her family ate during the winter. Louise also loved flowers and planted dahlias and lilies every spring and always expected hanging baskets for Mother’s Day. Her flowers graced every family grave on decoration each summer in White Pine Cemetery and Fork Mountain Cemetery.

Louise also sewed a great many of Kathie’s clothes as she grew up. Amazingly, while carrying out all that needed doing taking care of her home and three children, Louise worked thirty years at Glen Raven Mills. For years, she got up early enough to cook a full breakfast, including gravy and biscuits, for her husband and children before leaving to arrive at work at 7:00 in the morning.

She and husband Charles spent many happy winters in retirement in their home in St. Augustine with close friends all around them in the little Caroline Road community there. She enjoyed walking the trails there with Charles and their dog, playing on the beach with their children and grandchildren, and reading endlessly. She was a friend of the Morrison Library here and donated new books as soon as she finished them.

Graveside services for Louise Trice will be on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Fork Mountain Cemetery. Donations in her honor may be made to Medi Home Hospice at P.O. Box 1357, Newland, NC 28657.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Trice family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Ella and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

Stokes Allen (Stoker) Hughes

July 17, 1934 – September 8, 2021

Stokes Allen (Stoker) Hughes slipped into eternity on September 8, 2021 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk after a lengthy illness. He was the son of the late Roy and Mary Lou (Granny) Callahan Hughes. He was a member of The Minneapolis Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Al Hughes, sister Jacqueline Coffey, Son Brady Lee Hughes, Nephew John Coffey and first cousin Reverend Reed Callahan.

He is survived by his son Allen Hughes and wife Sheila, two grandchildren Tessarai Powers and Chazz Hughes; Three great – grandchildren, Stokes Powers, Jasper Powers and River Hughes. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

“Uncle Stoker “was fiercely independent, and was once referred to as the “original hippie” by one of his former students. He wore many hats in his lifetime; timber cutter, pipeline welder, auto assembly line worker, school teacher (primarily at Cranberry High School) elementary school principal, Department of Social Services case worker and even pulled a short stint as County Manager. He became proficient at arts and crafts making slingshots, grapevine wreaths, birch limb baskets and thousands of feet of Christmas garland.

His last official job was instructing inmates in achieving their GED through Mayland Technical College. His hobbies prior to declining health were gardening, fishing, playing cards and scrabble. He is fondly remembered by many of his former students and co-workers who loved his wit and dry sense of humor.

He attended too many universities to mention, but finally earned his BS degree from Appalachian State University and attended graduate school at The University of Tennessee.

Many thanks to his caregivers over the last several years; Wayne Martin, Bill and Donna Tate, Robert Clark, Julia Sherrill, Sara Seaver and the staff at The Baker Clinic. Thanks also to the volunteers at The Avery Senior Center including John Sturgill, Buffy Clark, Becky Corrigan, and to The High Country Community Health staff including his final cna Elaine Buchanan.

Services for Stokes Hughes will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 beginning at 3:00 pm from the Minneapolis Methodist Church with Pastor David Hobson and Pastor Robert “Buzz” Beers officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 pm on Sunday at Minneapolis Methodist Church.

Interment will be in the Slippery Hill Cemetery.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hughes family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Stokes and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

Steve Nelson

June 22, 1964 – September 10, 2021

Steve Nelson, age 57, of Newland, North Carolina went home to be with Jesus on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center.

Steve was born on June 22, 1964 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of Linda Gray Nelson of Newland and the late Howard Donald Nelson.

A devoted Christian, he was a member of the Midway Holiness Church in Newland and boldly professed his faith in Jesus Christ and his love for both brethren and strangers one of his greatest pleasures was helping others. He was well known by his church family by ending his testimonies with “There is no finer in the Carolina’s than Steve Nelson.”

A loving husband, son and father, he leaves behind to cherish his memory in addition to his mother, his Wife Cindy Puckett Nelson; Daughter, Sierra (Gabriel) Faulkner of Newland, NC; Two Sons, Brent Nelson of San Antonio, TX, Carter Nelson of Newland, NC; Brother, Mike (Jackie) Nelson of Newland, NC; Grandson, Gideon Faulkner; Granddaughter, Paislie Faulkner.

Services for Steve Nelson will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 beginning at 8:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Gabriel Faulkner officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00 pm on Tuesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Puckett Family Cemetery on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Family, friends and pallbearers will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 10:00 to go in procession to the cemetery.

Our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the CDC’s COVID guidelines and at the request of the family, all guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Nurses and Staff of the Johnson City Medical Center and all the family and friends in Avery County for the loving support and prayers.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Nelson family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Steve and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

William Wayne Carpenter Sr.

December 6, 1951 – September 10, 2021

With great sadness, we announce the passing of Sgt. William Wayne Carpenter, Sr. (Newland, North Carolina), who passed away September 10, 2021, at the age of 69.

Wayne was loved and cherished by many, including his mother, Lucille Carpenter; his children, Wayne Carpenter, Jr. (Rebeca), Crystal Carpenter Rhodes (Jim), Lauren Carpenter White (Jose Pena) and Sara Hess; his grandchildren, Isabella, Maryellie, Kinley, Ty, Reed, Riley, Lorenzo, Joshua, Indeka, and Alize; his sisters, Janet Carpenter Sampson (Bob) and Sammie Carpenter Bostrom (Stan Foster), along with many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends from near and far.

Wayne was predeceased by his father, Sam Avery Carpenter, his wife, Shelly Carpenter, sister, Patricia Carpenter Hicks, his grandparents, Richard and Vickie Horney, and William and Bertie Carpenter.

Wayne served proudly in the Army 101st Airborne Division, completing two tours in Vietnam, earning the Bronze Star along with several other medals.

Visitation will be held at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland, NC, on Friday, September 17, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 10 – 10:45 a.m. Funeral service with military honors detail will be held at Reins Sturdivant on Saturday, September 18, 11 a.m., followed by graveside service at Johnson Cemetery, Crossnore, NC.

Wayne was a friend to all. Strangers quickly became friends. His larger-than-life personality was embraced everywhere. Wayne will be deeply missed.

Welcome home, dear brother, Welcome home! “Absent from the body, Present with the Lord.” II Corinthians 5:8

(Donations will be appreciated in Wayne’s honor by the Honor Guard of the Pat Ray Post of the VFW, PO Box 516, Newland NC 28657 or Wayne’s Church, Beech Bottom Mennonite Brethren Church., 255 Whittaker Branch Newland, NC. 28657

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Carpenter family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of William and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

Gay Arnold

August 13, 1933 – September 11, 2021

Gay Arnold, age 88, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, TN.

Gay was born on August 13, 1933 in Carter County, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Ed Markland and the late Charlotte Fields Markland.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church Newland. Gay enjoyed sewing and painting. Her family will always remember the family dinners she would cook and that she never had idle hands.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Daughter, Revona Elaine Street; Husband, Kenneth Arnold; Two Sisters, Janelle Buchanan, Wynnona Holtsclaw.

Gay leaves behind to cherish her memory Son, Charles Birchfield of Roan Mountain, TN; Brother, Ray Markland of Johnson City, TN; Four grandchildren and Four great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Elk Park Cemetery with Rev. Lynn Pierce officiating.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Arnold family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Gay and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

Betty Ellis

November 28, 1940 – September 12, 2021

Betty Ellis, age 80, of Erwin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at her residence in Erwin, TN.

Betty was born on November 28, 1940 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Howard Buchanan and the late Odee Lewis Buchanan.

Betty was a member of the Heaton Christian Church. Her life was filled with devotion to her husband and her family. She dedicated herself to being married to a military husband following him to every duty station, except Missouri. She will always be remembered for the loving care she provided to her in laws and her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, James Douglas Ellis; Two Brothers, Bill Buchanan, Bob Buchanan; .

Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory Daughter, Leisa Ellis (John Kiser) Morris of Erwin, TN; Son, James Douglas (Kelly) Ellis of Morganton, NC; Brother, Bruce (Barbara) Buchanan of Durham, NC; Sister-In-Law, Lynda Buchanan of Winston-Salem, NC; Granddaughter, Chealssea (Allen) Queen of Hickory, NC.

Graveside Services for Betty will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local homeless shelter or Humane Society.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Ellis family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Betty and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

Ruby Louise Johnson Shoupe

December 5, 1936 – September 13, 2021

Ruby Louise Johnson Shoupe, age 84, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at her son’s residence in Newland.

Ruby was born on December 5, 1936 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Theodore Johnson and the late Iva Young Johnson.

She was a devoted and faithful member of the Johnson Chapel who loved her church and worshiping her Savior Jesus Christ. Ruby was a loving mother and wife who enjoyed gardening and working in her flowers. Sewing brought her much pleasure as did cooking and preparing meals for her family, friends, and neighbors.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Jim Shoupe and a son, Keith Shoupe.

Ruby leaves behind to cherish her memory Four Sons, Richard (Joyce) Shoupe of Newland, NC, Bill (Diane) Shoupe of Rogersville, TN, Jim (Amelia) Shoupe of Newland, NC, Joe (Rebecca) Shoupe of Spruce Pine, NC; Eight grandchildren, Shannon (Randy) Clark, Kim (Jason) Lolies, John (Samantha) Shoupe, Melinda Shoupe, Josh (Whitney) Shoupe, Elijah (Canaan) Shoupe, Caleb (Mattie) Shoupe, Noah Shoupe; Ten great grandchildren, Macayla Benfield, Dalton Benfield, Tyler Smith, Marissa Lolies, Grayson Lolies, Savannah Shoupe, Austin Shoupe, Henry Shoupe, Zeke and Hannah Shoupe.

Services for Ruby Louise Johnson Shoupe will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 beginning at 3:30 pm from the Johnson Chapel with Rev. Dale Banks officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:30 pm on Saturday at the Johnson Chapel.

Interment will be in the Hughes Family Cemetery off Baxter Hughes Rd in Newland.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Medi Home Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Johnson Chapel c/o Shannon Clark, 965 Trice Fork Mtn Rd Newland, NC 28657.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Shoupe family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Ruby and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

